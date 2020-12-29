Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs' interview gets crashed by Mario Addison and Dion Dawkins, and they all say Josh Allen should be the MVP. (1:39)

Heading into Week 17, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a commanding favorite to win the NFL regular-season MVP award after a dramatic shift in the odds at U.S. sportsbooks.

Rodgers was a +450 underdog to win the award before last week's games, behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had been the favorite since mid-November. But after Rodgers finished torching the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night in the snow, he moved past Mahomes to become the MVP favorite for the first time this season.

Rodgers is a -260 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, followed by Mahomes, whose odds drifted from -400 to +210 after Week 16.

Rodgers completed 21 of 25 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' 40-14 win over the Titans on Sunday. He leads the NFL with 44 passing touchdowns and has a meaningful road game this weekend against the Chicago Bears. Mahomes and the Chiefs, on the other hand, have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and could potentially rest their franchise quarterback in Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Packers can secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over the Bears on Sunday.

At FanDuel, Rodgers' MVP odds had improved to -370 as of Tuesday. A FanDuel spokesperson told ESPN that the move was based on a combination of Rodgers' recent performance and some betting interest in the Green Bay quarterback over the past two days.

DraftKings, where Rodgers was listed as the -335 favorite, said its odds movement on the MVP market was primarily fueled by his recent performance.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 12-1 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, followed by Titans running back Derrick Henry at +5,000, Packers receiver Davante Adams at +7,500 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at +10,000.