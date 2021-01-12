Mark Schlabach looks at the Way-Too-Early college football rankings with Alabama and Clemson seemingly poised to make another run at a CFP opportunity. (2:23)

Alabama's dominance is expected to continue, as the Crimson Tide roll into the offseason as the favorites to win next season's College Football National Championship.

Alabama has been installed as the favorite for next season's title at +300 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill. Clemson is next at +400, followed by Ohio State and Oklahoma at +750 each. Georgia opened at +1,200, followed by Notre Dame (+1,500) and Texas A&M (+1,800).

Odds To Win College Football National Championship* Alabama +300 Clemson +400 Ohio State +750 Oklahoma +750 Georgia +1,200 Notre Dame +1,500 Texas A&M, +1,800 Florida +2,500 Texas +2,500 North Carolina +3,000 USC Trojans +3,000 LSU +3,000 Cincinnati +3,000 *as of Jan. 11 -- Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill

The Crimson Tide won their sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban on Monday night, topping underdog Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Alabama closed as a 9.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes. It was the 80th consecutive game in which the Crimson Tide were favored, the longest such streak in modern college football history. Alabama was last an underdog in 2015 at Georgia.

Alabama is expected to lose a lot of star power, with quarterback Mac Jones and receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle considered first-round prospects if they choose to enter the NFL draft.

But oddsmakers aren't expecting a significant drop-off from the Tide. Freshman quarterback Bryce Young, the heir apparent to Jones, is listed among the favorites to win next season's Heisman Trophy. The Crimson Tide open next season against Miami.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next season and is listed at +400 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill. Young is next at +600, followed by Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei at +1,000 each.