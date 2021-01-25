Notable Super Bowl betting trends

Super Bowl LV is set, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs ready to battle Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7. We will have two weeks' worth of content leading up to the big game, starting with some nuggets and trends to get you prepared.

The last two Super Bowls went under the total. There have been 10 overs and 10 unders in the last 20 Super Bowls, and it's 26-26-1 overall (no total for Super Bowl I).

Favorites have covered two straight Super Bowls and three of the last four. Overall, favorites are 27-25-2.

AFC teams have won and covered five of the last six Super Bowls.

The favored team is 35-19 straight up in the 54 Super Bowls.

A total of 57 would be the second-highest closing Super Bowl total ever. Super Bowl LVI closed at 58 and went over in OT.

The Chiefs enter 8-10 ATS on the season, the fifth team to advance to the Super Bowl with a losing ATS record (only the 2012 Ravens went on to win).

Three of the last four preseason favorites went on to win the Super Bowl (Chiefs began 2020 as favorite at +400).