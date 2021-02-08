Things didn't go Kansas City's way Sunday night, but oddsmakers have already installed the Chiefs as Super Bowl favorites for next season.

The Chiefs, listed at +550 at Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, are the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI. The Green Bay Packers are next at +900, followed by the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +1,100.

The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday, becoming the biggest preseason long shot to win the Super Bowl since the 2001 New England Patriots, who were also quarterbacked by Tom Brady.

Super Bowl LVI odds Team Odds Chiefs 11-2 Packers 9-1 Buccaneers 11-1 Ravens 12-1 Bills 12-1 Rams 13-1 49ers 14-1 Saints 16-1 Seahawks 18-1 Browns 20-1 Colts 25-1 Titans 28-1 Dolphins 28-1 Steelers 28-1 Cowboys 30-1 Chargers 30-1 Cardinals 40-1 Vikings 40-1 Raiders 40-1 Patriots 50-1 Bears 50-1 Eagles 50-1 Panthers 60-1 Falcons 60-1 Broncos 60-1 Washington 60-1 Jaguars 75-1 Giants 75-1 Bengals 80-1 Lions 100-1 Jets 100-1 Texans 100-1 -- Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill

Last February, Tampa Bay opened as high as 60-1 to win Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers were coming off a 7-9 season, their third consecutive losing campaign. But they acquired Brady in March and caught fire late in the season and the playoffs en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl title. The 2001 Patriots also were around 60-1 in the preseason, before Brady took over and eventually led New England to a Super Bowl upset of the St. Louis Rams.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are each +1,200 to win Super Bowl LVI, which will be held Feb. 6, in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams, with newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford, are +1,300, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +1,400 and New Orleans Saints at +1,600.

Oddsmakers will be watching the news in the offseason, with impact quarterbacks potentially on the move, including the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, who has requested a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Texans are 100-1 at William Hill, tied with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions with the longest Super Bowl odds.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who are reportedly shopping quarterback Carson Wentz, are 50-1. The Jacksonville Jaguars, owners of the No. 1 overall pick and with new coach Urban Meyer, are 75-1.