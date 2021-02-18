It might not seem like it, but baseball season is right around the corner. And futures betting is already here.

Opening Day 2021 is scheduled for April 1, with all 30 teams slated to be play. The Dodgers, whose posted win total of 104.5 ties the 1999 Yankees for highest total in the last 30 seasons, will begin their title defense on the road against the Rockies. The plan is for a full 162-game schedule that finishes the regular season on October 3.

Of note, the expanded postseason we had in 2020 is not currently slated to return in 2021. Barring a new agreement, the previous setup of the AL and NL having five teams each and beginning with a win-or-go-home wild-card game would be in effect.

Regarding rules, the universal DH will not be used this season, but doubleheaders will again feature seven-inning games. And when a game goes to extra innings, a runner will be on second base to start each half-inning.

The Dodgers are the favorites in the National League, and the Yankees are the top pick to come out of the American League. But there are some newcomers joining them near the top of the World Series odds. Here are the season win totals, pennant odds, division odds and World Series odds for all 30 teams.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

NL East

New York Mets (10-1 to win World Series)

Wins: 89

Win division: +145

Win NL: 5-1

Wins: 92

Win division: +155

Win NL: 6-1

Wins: 84.5

Win division: +550

Win NL: 20-1

Wins: 81.5

Win division: +850

Win NL: 22-1

Wins: 73.5

Win division: 15-1

Win NL: 35-1

NL Central

Wins: 88

Win division: +180

Win NL: 13-1

Wins: 81.5

Win division: +260

Win NL: 16-1

Wins: 79.5

Win division: +325

Win NL: 22-1

Wins: 84.5

Win division: +325

Win NL: 30-1

Wins: 58

Win division: 70-1

Win NL: 125-1

NL West

Wins: 104.5

Win division: -250

Win NL: +170

Wins: 92

Win division: +190

Win NL: +425

Wins: 75.5

Win division: 45-1

Win NL: 50-1

Wins: 73

Win division: 50-1

Win NL: 60-1

Wins: 62.5

Win division: 50-1

Win NL: 75-1

The Yankees fell short of a World Series berth last season but are again favorites in the AL. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

AL East

New York Yankees (+550 to win World Series)

Wins: 97

Win division: -190

Win AL: +250

Wins: 86

Win division: +450

Win AL: 9-1

Wins: 88.5

Win division: 4-1

Win AL: 9-1

Wins: 77

Win division: 14-1

Win AL: 25-1

Win total: 64

Win division: 80-1

Win AL: 60-1

AL Central

Wins: 90.5

Win division: -125

Win AL: 4-1

Wins: 89.5

Win division: +165

Win AL: 7-1

Wins: 81

Win division: +650

Win AL: 15-1

Wins: 66

Win division: 40-1

Win AL: 60-1

Wins: 71

Win division: 30-1

Win AL: 60-1

AL West

Wins: 88.5

Win division: +130

Win AL: +850

Wins: 88

Win division: +130

Win AL: 9-1

Wins: 83

Win division: +425

Win AL: 20-1

Wins: 71

Win division: 30-1

Win AL: 40-1

Wins: 69.5

Win division: 40-1

Win AL: 60-1