It might not seem like it, but baseball season is right around the corner. And futures betting is already here.
Opening Day 2021 is scheduled for April 1, with all 30 teams slated to be play. The Dodgers, whose posted win total of 104.5 ties the 1999 Yankees for highest total in the last 30 seasons, will begin their title defense on the road against the Rockies. The plan is for a full 162-game schedule that finishes the regular season on October 3.
Of note, the expanded postseason we had in 2020 is not currently slated to return in 2021. Barring a new agreement, the previous setup of the AL and NL having five teams each and beginning with a win-or-go-home wild-card game would be in effect.
Regarding rules, the universal DH will not be used this season, but doubleheaders will again feature seven-inning games. And when a game goes to extra innings, a runner will be on second base to start each half-inning.
The Dodgers are the favorites in the National League, and the Yankees are the top pick to come out of the American League. But there are some newcomers joining them near the top of the World Series odds. Here are the season win totals, pennant odds, division odds and World Series odds for all 30 teams.
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.
NL East
New York Mets (10-1 to win World Series)
Wins: 89
Win division: +145
Win NL: 5-1
Atlanta Braves (12-1)
Wins: 92
Win division: +155
Win NL: 6-1
Washington Nationals (35-1)
Wins: 84.5
Win division: +550
Win NL: 20-1
Philadelphia Phillies (40-1)
Wins: 81.5
Win division: +850
Win NL: 22-1
Miami Marlins (70-1)
Wins: 73.5
Win division: 15-1
Win NL: 35-1
NL Central
St. Louis Cardinals (25-1)
Wins: 88
Win division: +180
Win NL: 13-1
Cincinnati Reds (30-1)
Wins: 81.5
Win division: +260
Win NL: 16-1
Chicago Cubs (40-1)
Wins: 79.5
Win division: +325
Win NL: 22-1
Milwaukee Brewers (60-1)
Wins: 84.5
Win division: +325
Win NL: 30-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (200-1)
Wins: 58
Win division: 70-1
Win NL: 125-1
NL West
Los Angeles Dodgers (+350)
Wins: 104.5
Win division: -250
Win NL: +170
San Diego Padres (9-1)
Wins: 92
Win division: +190
Win NL: +425
Arizona Diamondbacks (100-1)
Wins: 75.5
Win division: 45-1
Win NL: 50-1
San Francisco Giants (100-1)
Wins: 73
Win division: 50-1
Win NL: 60-1
Colorado Rockies (150-1)
Wins: 62.5
Win division: 50-1
Win NL: 75-1
AL East
New York Yankees (+550 to win World Series)
Wins: 97
Win division: -190
Win AL: +250
Toronto Blue Jays (20-1)
Wins: 86
Win division: +450
Win AL: 9-1
Tampa Bay Rays (25-1)
Wins: 88.5
Win division: 4-1
Win AL: 9-1
Boston Red Sox (60-1)
Wins: 77
Win division: 14-1
Win AL: 25-1
Baltimore Orioles (100-1)
Win total: 64
Win division: 80-1
Win AL: 60-1
AL Central
Chicago White Sox (10-1)
Wins: 90.5
Win division: -125
Win AL: 4-1
Minnesota Twins (16-1)
Wins: 89.5
Win division: +165
Win AL: 7-1
Cleveland Indians (35-1)
Wins: 81
Win division: +650
Win AL: 15-1
Detroit Tigers (100-1)
Wins: 66
Win division: 40-1
Win AL: 60-1
Kansas City Royals (100-1)
Wins: 71
Win division: 30-1
Win AL: 60-1
AL West
Oakland Athletics (18-1)
Wins: 88.5
Win division: +130
Win AL: +850
Houston Astros (20-1)
Wins: 88
Win division: +130
Win AL: 9-1
Los Angeles Angels (40-1)
Wins: 83
Win division: +425
Win AL: 20-1
Seattle Mariners (80-1)
Wins: 71
Win division: 30-1
Win AL: 40-1
Texas Rangers (100-1)
Wins: 69.5
Win division: 40-1
Win AL: 60-1