2021 men's NCAA tournament lines and betting report

The South Region is revealed with Baylor, Ohio State, Arkansas and Purdue as the top seeds. (3:35)

After a year without the NCAA tournament, the 2021 men's basketball showcase kicks off Thursday with the First Four games, followed by 32 first-round games on Friday and Saturday. We have you covered with all the lines, and we will be updating and tracking the action as it comes.

All lines and futures courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill

First Four games

Thursday

16 Norfolk State Spartans vs. 16 Appalachian State Mountaineers

Opening line: Appalachian State -2.5, 136

Tuesday line: Appalachian State -3, 134.5

11 Drake Bulldogs vs. 11 Wichita State Shockers

Opening line: Wichita State -1.5, 140

Tuesday line: Wichita State -1, 141

Note: Drake, at 21-6 ATS, tied for the best record against the spread of any team in the tournament.

16 Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. 16 Texas Southern Tigers

Opening line: Texas Southern -2.5, 135

Tuesday line: Pk, 133

11 UCLA Bruins vs. 11 Michigan State Spartans

Opening line: Pk, 138

Tuesday line: Michigan State -2, 135.5

Note: Michigan State went 9-18 against the spread, the worst ATS mark in the field.

South Region

Friday

16 Hartford Hawks vs. 1 Baylor Bears

Opening line: Baylor -25, 142

9 Wisconsin Badgers vs. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels

Opening line: Wisconsin -1, 139

12 Winthrop Eagles vs. 5 Villanova Wildcats

Opening line: Villanova -6.5, 137

13 North Texas Mean Green vs. 4 Purdue Boilermakers

Opening line: Purdue -8, 126

11 Utah State Aggies vs. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Opening line: Texas Tech -3.5, 133

14 Colgate Raiders vs. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks

Opening line: Arkansas -9.5, 157

Note: Colgate has covered the spread by averaged of 7.2 points per game, the best spread margin of any team in the field.

10 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. 7 Florida Gators

Opening line: Florida -1, 137

Note: Florida is 2-7 ATS last 9 games (0-4 ATS last 4 games)

15 Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Opening line: Ohio State -16.5, 154

Midwest Region

Friday

16 Drexel Dragons vs. 1 Illinois Fighting Illini

Opening line: Illinois -21, 144.5

9 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. 8 Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Opening line: Loyola-Chicago -2, 127

12 Oregon State Beavers vs. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

Opening line: Tennessee -8, 135.5

Note: Oregon State is10-1 ATS last 11 games

13 Liberty Flames vs. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Opening line: Oklahoma State -9, 147

Note: Nineteen of Oklahoma State's 28 games have gone over the total, the most of any team in the field.

11 Syracuse Orange vs. 6 San Diego State Aztecs

Opening line: San Diego State -1.5, 137

14 Morehead State Eagles vs. 3 West Virginia Mountaineers

Opening line: West Virginia -12, 138

10 Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. 7 Clemson Tigers

Opening line: Pk, 128

15 Cleveland State Vikings vs. 2 Houston Cougars

Opening line: Houston -18.5, 135

West Region

Saturday

16 Norfolk State/16 App State vs. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs

9 Missouri Tigers vs. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

Opening line: Oklahoma -1, 141.5

Note: Oklahoma has failed to cover the spread in seven straight games, the longest such streak of any team in the tournament.

12 UC Santa Barbara Gauchos vs. 5 Creighton Bluejays

Opening line: Creighton -8, 140

Note: In the regular season, the largest reported bet to win the tournament at sportsbook PointBest was $10,000 on Creighton at 20-1.

13 Ohio Bobcats vs. 4 Virginia Cavaliers

Opening line: Virginia -10.5, 131.5

11 Wichita State/11 Drake vs. 6 USC Trojans

14 Eastern Washington Eagles vs. 3 Kansas Jayhawks

Opening line: Kansas -11, 140.5

10 VCU Rams vs. 7 Oregon Ducks

Opening line: Oregon -5, 139

15 Grand Canyon Antelopes vs. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes

Opening line: Iowa -15, 145

Note: Grand Canyon is 14-4 ATS this season, tied for best in Division I; 5-0 ATS as an underdog

East Region

Saturday

16 Mount St Mary's/16 Texas Southern vs. 1 Michigan Wolverines

9 St. Bonaventure Bonnies vs. 8 LSU Tigers

Opening line: Pk, 145

Note: Fourteen of St. Bonaventure's 19 games stayed under the total, the most of any team in the field.