Pete Rose's baseball predictions are for sale for $89 a month.

Rose announced Wednesday that he was joining UpickTrade, a pick-selling website based in Mexico that recently made headlines in the U.S. with a short-lived partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL. Rose will be making daily predictions about baseball and other sports.

Rose, who turned 80 on Wednesday and resides in Las Vegas, was banished from baseball in 1989 after an investigation revealed that he had bet on the game while managing the Cincinnati Reds. He has appealed to be reinstated multiple times but has been denied, most recently in 2015 by then first-year commissioner Rob Manfred.

Backstory: Banned for Life* Don Van Natta Jr. examines Major League Baseball's punishments of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and Pete Rose with new reporting and fresh interviews, exploring what has changed since they were each banned from the sport. Watch

During a conference call with the media Wednesday, Rose said he won't be placing wagers on his picks and doesn't believe working for the sports betting site would damage his chances of getting into the Hall of Fame.

"By me working with Upick, I'm not hurting Rob Manfred. I'm not trying to show him up by doing that," Rose said. "I'm trying to make a living like everyone else. I'm not making a bet on the baseball game; I'm picking a baseball game. I'm using my knowledge to pick a game for whoever is working with Upick.

"But picking games on Upick don't make me a bad person," he added. "It's not me trying to give baseball a black eye, because I'm not. I love baseball."

It has been over 30 years since Rose's banishment, and Major League Baseball is now embracing the legal sports betting market in the U.S. MLB has partnered with bookmakers, and select stadiums have announced plans to install retail sportsbooks.

Rose said he understands baseball's change of heart on sports betting.

"Why is baseball doing what they're doing? Because of the dollars, because there's money in it," he said. "Baseball was kind of stubborn for so many years, worried about gambling. But gambling is a big part of our country right now."

Legal sportsbooks are operating in more than 20 states and the District of Columbia, with another wave of jurisdictions preparing to launch sports betting markets in the near future.

UpickTrade, which is based in Guadalajara, Mexico, partnered with the Golden Knights in February. Just days after the deal was announced, the Knights terminated the partnership with no explanation.