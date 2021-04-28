Odds for the 147th Kentucky Derby

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Back in it's usual May spot, the Derby will kick off the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Essential Quality drew the 14 post and opened as the morning-line favorite at 2-1, ahead of Rock Your World, who is 5-1 right next door at the 15 post. Known Agenda (6-1) drew the 1 post. Only two horses have finished in the top three from that 1 spot since the last winner in 1986 (Ferdinand).
Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.
Here are the current odds as of Wednesday morning, in order of post position:
Known Agenda 6-1
Like the King 50-1
Brooklyn Strong 50-1
Keep Me in Mind 50-1
Sainthood 50-1
O Besos 20-1
Mandaloun 15-1
Medina Spirit 15-1
Hot Rod Charlie 8-1
Midnight Bourbon 20-1
Dynamic One 20-1
Helium 50-1
Hidden Stash 50-1
Essential Quality 2-1
Rock Your World 5-1
King Fury 20-1
Highly Motivated 10-1
Superstock 30-1
Soup and Sandwich 30-1
Bourbonic 30-1