Odds for the 147th Kentucky Derby

Anita Marks breaks down how Essential Quality's start from the No. 14 post can affect his chances to win on Saturday. (1:03)

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Back in it's usual May spot, the Derby will kick off the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Essential Quality drew the 14 post and opened as the morning-line favorite at 2-1, ahead of Rock Your World, who is 5-1 right next door at the 15 post. Known Agenda (6-1) drew the 1 post. Only two horses have finished in the top three from that 1 spot since the last winner in 1986 (Ferdinand).

Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET.

Here are the current odds as of Wednesday morning, in order of post position: