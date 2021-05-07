Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve look at this Bad Beat between LSU and Texas A&M. (2:31)

There was nothing fun about this Bad Beat in LSU vs. Texas A&M (2:31)

Bad beats. We've all experienced them. Reliving them might not be the most fun thing ever, but we're doing it anyway. Bad Beats: Worst of College Basketball season will air on ESPN2 and also on ESPNEWS through the month of May.

Here is a little taste of what's in the show. Full schedule of airings below:

In a game in late January, Texas A&M went scoreless in the final 8:50 of its loss to LSU, as the Aggies would fall just short of their team total.

play 0:42 Southern delivers a horrific Bad Beat against Iowa Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve have a good laugh at Southern forcing a Bad Beat in the final seconds against Iowa.

Southern and Iowa also delivered a brutal blow right at the very beginning of the season. Iowa cruised to a 103-76 win, but the Hawkeyes didn't cover the 28-point spread spread -- thanks to a seemingly meaningless shot. Iowa was running the clock out on the game, but Southern got the ball back with a few seconds left when Brendon Brooks banked in a half-court shot at the buzzer to trim the margin to 27 points.

