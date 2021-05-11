Odds for the 146th Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is the favorite to win Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Trainer Bob Baffert has been under scrutiny after Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test, but an agreement was reached Tuesday to allow the horse to race Saturday.

The Preakness is back in its traditional spot as the second leg of the Triple Crown after being moved last year due to the pandemic.

Post time Saturday is 6:50 p.m. ET.

Here are the morning line odds, in order of post position (trainer, jockey in parentheses):