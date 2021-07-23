        <
          College football conference odds, win totals and early lines

          David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire
          Jul 23, 2021

            Strike up the band. College football is right around the corner!

            Here's a look at the odds, win totals and early lines in each of the Power 5 conferences from Caesars Sportsbook.

            SEC

            West

            Auburn Tigers
            National title: 100-1
            SEC: 20-1
            Win total: 7

            Alabama Crimson Tide
            National title: +260
            SEC: -140
            Win total: 11.5

            LSU Tigers
            National title: 30-1
            SEC: 12-1
            Win total: 8.5

            Mississippi State Bulldogs
            National title: 200-1
            SEC: 100-1
            Win total: 6

            Texas A&M Aggies
            National title: 30-1
            SEC: 9-1
            Win total: 9.5

            Ole Miss Rebels
            National title: 150-1
            SEC: 25-1
            Win total: 7.5

            Arkansas Razorbacks
            National title: 200-1
            SEC: 200-1
            Win total: 5.5

            East

            Georgia Bulldogs
            National title: 8-1
            SEC: +250
            Win total: 10.5

            South Carolina Gamecocks
            National title: 500-1
            SEC: 150-1
            Win total: 3.5

            Kentucky Wildcats
            National title: 200-1
            SEC: 50-1
            Win total: 7

            Missouri Tigers
            National title: 300-1
            SEC: 30-1
            Win total: 7

            Florida Gators
            National title: 40-1
            SEC: 14-1
            Win total: 9

            Vanderbilt Commodores
            National title: 1000-1
            SEC: 500-1
            Win total: 3

            Tennessee Volunteers
            National title: 250-1
            SEC: 100-1
            Win total: 6

            Big Ten

            East

            Indiana Hoosiers
            National title: 100-1
            Big Ten: 20-1
            Win total: 7.5

            Maryland Terrapins
            National title: 300-1
            Big Ten: 60-1
            Win total: 6

            Michigan Wolverines
            National title: 100-1
            Big Ten: 10-1
            Win total: 7.5

            Michigan State Spartans
            National title: 300-1
            Big Ten: 60-1
            Win total: 4.5

            Ohio State Buckeyes
            National title: 6-1
            Big Ten: -170
            Win total: 11

            Penn State Nittany Lions
            National title: 75-1
            Big Ten: 8-1
            Win total: 9

            Rutgers Scarlet Knights
            National title: 500-1
            Big Ten: 200-1
            Win total: 4

            West

            Illinois Fighting Illini
            National title: 500-1
            Big Ten: 150-1
            Win total: 3.5

            Iowa Hawkeyes
            National title: 100-1
            Big Ten: 12-1
            Win total: 8.5

            Minnesota Golden Gophers
            National title: 200-1
            Big Ten: 20-1
            Win total: 7

            Nebraska Cornhuskers
            National title: 150-1
            Big Ten: 22-1
            Win total: 6

            Northwestern Wildcats
            National title: 100-1
            Big Ten: 30-1
            Win total: 6.5

            Purdue Boilermakers
            National title: 500-1
            Big Ten: 75-1
            Win total: 5

            Wisconsin Badgers
            National title: 50-1
            Big Ten: 9-1
            Win total: 9.5

            ACC

            Atlantic

            Boston College Eagles
            National title: 250-1
            ACC: 60-1
            Win total: 7

            Clemson Tigers
            National title: 4-1
            ACC: -800
            Win total: 11.5

            Florida State Seminoles
            National title: 150-1
            ACC: 30-1
            Win total: 5.5

            Louisville Cardinals
            National title: 500-1
            ACC: 30-1
            Win total: 6.5

            NC State Wolfpack
            National title: 150-1
            ACC: 20-1
            Win total: 6.5

            Syracuse Orange
            National title: 1000-1
            ACC: 150-1
            Win total: 3

            Wake Forest Demon Deacons
            National title: 500-1
            ACC: 100-1
            Win total: 6.5

            Coastal

            Duke Blue Devils
            National title: 750-1
            ACC: 150-1
            Win total: 3.5

            Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
            National title: 300-1
            ACC: 75-1
            Win total: 5

            Miami Hurricanes
            National title: 75-1
            ACC: 10-1
            Win total: 9.5

            North Carolina Tar Heels
            National title: 50-1
            ACC: 9-1
            Win total: 10

            Pittsburgh Panthers
            National title: 250-1
            ACC: 45-1
            Win total: 7

            Virginia Cavaliers
            National title: 250-1
            ACC: 40-1
            Win total: 6

            Virginia Tech Hokies
            National title: 150-1
            ACC: 30-1
            Win total: 7

            Pac-12

            Arizona Wildcats
            National title: 500-1
            Pac-12: 75-1
            Win total: 2.5

            Arizona State Sun Devils
            National title: 100-1
            Pac-12: +450
            Win total: 8.5

            California Golden Bears
            National title: 750-1
            Pac-12: 40-1
            Win total: 6

            Colorado Buffaloes
            National title: 200-1
            Pac-12: 40-1
            Win total: 4.5

            Oregon Ducks
            National title: 50-1
            Pac-12: +250
            Win total: 9

            Oregon State Beavers
            National title: 500-1
            Pac-12: 60-1
            Win total: 4.5

            Stanford Cardinal
            National title: 150-1
            Pac-12: 25-1
            Win total: 4

            UCLA Bruins
            National title: 150-1
            Pac-12: 12-1
            Win total: 7

            USC Trojans
            National title: 50-1
            Pac-12: +350
            Win total: 8.5

            Utah Utes
            National title: 150-1
            Pac-12: 7-1
            Win total: 8.5

            Washington Huskies
            National title: 50-1
            Pac-12: +350
            Win total: 9

            Washington State Cougars
            National title: 500-1
            Pac-12: 25-1
            Win total: 6

            Big 12

            Baylor Bears
            National title: 250-1
            Big 12: 40-1
            Win total: 5.5

            Iowa State Cyclones
            National title: 30-1
            Big 12: +260
            Win total: 9.5

            Kansas Jayhawks
            National title: 2000-1
            Big 12: 250-1
            Win total: 1.5

            Kansas State Wildcats
            National title: 250-1
            Big 12: 50-1
            Win total: 5.5

            Oklahoma Sooners
            National title: +750
            Big 12: -180
            Win total: 11

            Oklahoma State Cowboys
            National title: 100-1
            Big 12: 12-1
            Win total: 7.5

            TCU Horned Frogs
            National title: 150-1
            Big 12: 20-1
            Win total: 7.5

            Texas Longhorns
            National title: 50-1
            Big 12: +450
            Win total: 8

            Texas Tech Red Raiders
            National title: 250-1
            Big 12: 80-1
            Win total: 4.5

            West Virginia Mountaineers
            National title: 100-1
            Big 12: 50-1
            Win total: 6.5

            Independent

            Notre Dame Fighting Irish
            National title: 40-1
            Win total: 9

            BYU Cougars
            National title: 200-1
            Win total: 6.5

            Army Black Knights
            National title: 500-1
            Win total: 8

            Navy Midshipmen
            National title: 1000-1
            Win total: 3.5