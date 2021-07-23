College football conference odds, win totals and early lines

Strike up the band. College football is right around the corner!
Here's a look at the odds, win totals and early lines in each of the Power 5 conferences from Caesars Sportsbook.
SEC
West
Auburn Tigers
National title: 100-1
SEC: 20-1
Win total: 7
Alabama Crimson Tide
National title: +260
SEC: -140
Win total: 11.5
LSU Tigers
National title: 30-1
SEC: 12-1
Win total: 8.5
Mississippi State Bulldogs
National title: 200-1
SEC: 100-1
Win total: 6
Texas A&M Aggies
National title: 30-1
SEC: 9-1
Win total: 9.5
Ole Miss Rebels
National title: 150-1
SEC: 25-1
Win total: 7.5
Arkansas Razorbacks
National title: 200-1
SEC: 200-1
Win total: 5.5
East
Georgia Bulldogs
National title: 8-1
SEC: +250
Win total: 10.5
South Carolina Gamecocks
National title: 500-1
SEC: 150-1
Win total: 3.5
Kentucky Wildcats
National title: 200-1
SEC: 50-1
Win total: 7
Missouri Tigers
National title: 300-1
SEC: 30-1
Win total: 7
Florida Gators
National title: 40-1
SEC: 14-1
Win total: 9
Vanderbilt Commodores
National title: 1000-1
SEC: 500-1
Win total: 3
Tennessee Volunteers
National title: 250-1
SEC: 100-1
Win total: 6
Big Ten
East
Indiana Hoosiers
National title: 100-1
Big Ten: 20-1
Win total: 7.5
Maryland Terrapins
National title: 300-1
Big Ten: 60-1
Win total: 6
Michigan Wolverines
National title: 100-1
Big Ten: 10-1
Win total: 7.5
Michigan State Spartans
National title: 300-1
Big Ten: 60-1
Win total: 4.5
Ohio State Buckeyes
National title: 6-1
Big Ten: -170
Win total: 11
Penn State Nittany Lions
National title: 75-1
Big Ten: 8-1
Win total: 9
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
National title: 500-1
Big Ten: 200-1
Win total: 4
West
Illinois Fighting Illini
National title: 500-1
Big Ten: 150-1
Win total: 3.5
Iowa Hawkeyes
National title: 100-1
Big Ten: 12-1
Win total: 8.5
Minnesota Golden Gophers
National title: 200-1
Big Ten: 20-1
Win total: 7
Nebraska Cornhuskers
National title: 150-1
Big Ten: 22-1
Win total: 6
Northwestern Wildcats
National title: 100-1
Big Ten: 30-1
Win total: 6.5
Purdue Boilermakers
National title: 500-1
Big Ten: 75-1
Win total: 5
Wisconsin Badgers
National title: 50-1
Big Ten: 9-1
Win total: 9.5
ACC
Atlantic
Boston College Eagles
National title: 250-1
ACC: 60-1
Win total: 7
Clemson Tigers
National title: 4-1
ACC: -800
Win total: 11.5
Florida State Seminoles
National title: 150-1
ACC: 30-1
Win total: 5.5
Louisville Cardinals
National title: 500-1
ACC: 30-1
Win total: 6.5
NC State Wolfpack
National title: 150-1
ACC: 20-1
Win total: 6.5
Syracuse Orange
National title: 1000-1
ACC: 150-1
Win total: 3
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
National title: 500-1
ACC: 100-1
Win total: 6.5
Coastal
Duke Blue Devils
National title: 750-1
ACC: 150-1
Win total: 3.5
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
National title: 300-1
ACC: 75-1
Win total: 5
Miami Hurricanes
National title: 75-1
ACC: 10-1
Win total: 9.5
North Carolina Tar Heels
National title: 50-1
ACC: 9-1
Win total: 10
Pittsburgh Panthers
National title: 250-1
ACC: 45-1
Win total: 7
Virginia Cavaliers
National title: 250-1
ACC: 40-1
Win total: 6
Virginia Tech Hokies
National title: 150-1
ACC: 30-1
Win total: 7
Pac-12
Arizona Wildcats
National title: 500-1
Pac-12: 75-1
Win total: 2.5
Arizona State Sun Devils
National title: 100-1
Pac-12: +450
Win total: 8.5
California Golden Bears
National title: 750-1
Pac-12: 40-1
Win total: 6
Colorado Buffaloes
National title: 200-1
Pac-12: 40-1
Win total: 4.5
Oregon Ducks
National title: 50-1
Pac-12: +250
Win total: 9
Oregon State Beavers
National title: 500-1
Pac-12: 60-1
Win total: 4.5
Stanford Cardinal
National title: 150-1
Pac-12: 25-1
Win total: 4
UCLA Bruins
National title: 150-1
Pac-12: 12-1
Win total: 7
USC Trojans
National title: 50-1
Pac-12: +350
Win total: 8.5
Utah Utes
National title: 150-1
Pac-12: 7-1
Win total: 8.5
Washington Huskies
National title: 50-1
Pac-12: +350
Win total: 9
Washington State Cougars
National title: 500-1
Pac-12: 25-1
Win total: 6
Big 12
Baylor Bears
National title: 250-1
Big 12: 40-1
Win total: 5.5
Iowa State Cyclones
National title: 30-1
Big 12: +260
Win total: 9.5
Kansas Jayhawks
National title: 2000-1
Big 12: 250-1
Win total: 1.5
Kansas State Wildcats
National title: 250-1
Big 12: 50-1
Win total: 5.5
Oklahoma Sooners
National title: +750
Big 12: -180
Win total: 11
Oklahoma State Cowboys
National title: 100-1
Big 12: 12-1
Win total: 7.5
TCU Horned Frogs
National title: 150-1
Big 12: 20-1
Win total: 7.5
Texas Longhorns
National title: 50-1
Big 12: +450
Win total: 8
Texas Tech Red Raiders
National title: 250-1
Big 12: 80-1
Win total: 4.5
West Virginia Mountaineers
National title: 100-1
Big 12: 50-1
Win total: 6.5
Independent
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
National title: 40-1
Win total: 9
BYU Cougars
National title: 200-1
Win total: 6.5
Army Black Knights
National title: 500-1
Win total: 8
Navy Midshipmen
National title: 1000-1
Win total: 3.5