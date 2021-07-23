College football conference odds, win totals and early lines

Strike up the band. College football is right around the corner!

Here's a look at the odds, win totals and early lines in each of the Power 5 conferences from Caesars Sportsbook.

SEC

West

Auburn Tigers

National title: 100-1

SEC: 20-1

Win total: 7

Alabama Crimson Tide

National title: +260

SEC: -140

Win total: 11.5

LSU Tigers

National title: 30-1

SEC: 12-1

Win total: 8.5

Mississippi State Bulldogs

National title: 200-1

SEC: 100-1

Win total: 6

Texas A&M Aggies

National title: 30-1

SEC: 9-1

Win total: 9.5

Ole Miss Rebels

National title: 150-1

SEC: 25-1

Win total: 7.5

Arkansas Razorbacks

National title: 200-1

SEC: 200-1

Win total: 5.5

East

Georgia Bulldogs

National title: 8-1

SEC: +250

Win total: 10.5

South Carolina Gamecocks

National title: 500-1

SEC: 150-1

Win total: 3.5

Kentucky Wildcats

National title: 200-1

SEC: 50-1

Win total: 7

Missouri Tigers

National title: 300-1

SEC: 30-1

Win total: 7

Florida Gators

National title: 40-1

SEC: 14-1

Win total: 9

Vanderbilt Commodores

National title: 1000-1

SEC: 500-1

Win total: 3

Tennessee Volunteers

National title: 250-1

SEC: 100-1

Win total: 6

Big Ten

East

Indiana Hoosiers

National title: 100-1

Big Ten: 20-1

Win total: 7.5

Maryland Terrapins

National title: 300-1

Big Ten: 60-1

Win total: 6

Michigan Wolverines

National title: 100-1

Big Ten: 10-1

Win total: 7.5

Michigan State Spartans

National title: 300-1

Big Ten: 60-1

Win total: 4.5

Ohio State Buckeyes

National title: 6-1

Big Ten: -170

Win total: 11

Penn State Nittany Lions

National title: 75-1

Big Ten: 8-1

Win total: 9

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

National title: 500-1

Big Ten: 200-1

Win total: 4

West

Illinois Fighting Illini

National title: 500-1

Big Ten: 150-1

Win total: 3.5

Iowa Hawkeyes

National title: 100-1

Big Ten: 12-1

Win total: 8.5

Minnesota Golden Gophers

National title: 200-1

Big Ten: 20-1

Win total: 7

Nebraska Cornhuskers

National title: 150-1

Big Ten: 22-1

Win total: 6

Northwestern Wildcats

National title: 100-1

Big Ten: 30-1

Win total: 6.5

Purdue Boilermakers

National title: 500-1

Big Ten: 75-1

Win total: 5

Wisconsin Badgers

National title: 50-1

Big Ten: 9-1

Win total: 9.5

ACC

Atlantic

Boston College Eagles

National title: 250-1

ACC: 60-1

Win total: 7

Clemson Tigers

National title: 4-1

ACC: -800

Win total: 11.5

Florida State Seminoles

National title: 150-1

ACC: 30-1

Win total: 5.5

Louisville Cardinals

National title: 500-1

ACC: 30-1

Win total: 6.5

NC State Wolfpack

National title: 150-1

ACC: 20-1

Win total: 6.5

Syracuse Orange

National title: 1000-1

ACC: 150-1

Win total: 3

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

National title: 500-1

ACC: 100-1

Win total: 6.5

Coastal

Duke Blue Devils

National title: 750-1

ACC: 150-1

Win total: 3.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

National title: 300-1

ACC: 75-1

Win total: 5

Miami Hurricanes

National title: 75-1

ACC: 10-1

Win total: 9.5

North Carolina Tar Heels

National title: 50-1

ACC: 9-1

Win total: 10

Pittsburgh Panthers

National title: 250-1

ACC: 45-1

Win total: 7

Virginia Cavaliers

National title: 250-1

ACC: 40-1

Win total: 6

Virginia Tech Hokies

National title: 150-1

ACC: 30-1

Win total: 7

Pac-12

Arizona Wildcats

National title: 500-1

Pac-12: 75-1

Win total: 2.5

Arizona State Sun Devils

National title: 100-1

Pac-12: +450

Win total: 8.5

California Golden Bears

National title: 750-1

Pac-12: 40-1

Win total: 6

Colorado Buffaloes

National title: 200-1

Pac-12: 40-1

Win total: 4.5

Oregon Ducks

National title: 50-1

Pac-12: +250

Win total: 9

Oregon State Beavers

National title: 500-1

Pac-12: 60-1

Win total: 4.5

Stanford Cardinal

National title: 150-1

Pac-12: 25-1

Win total: 4

UCLA Bruins

National title: 150-1

Pac-12: 12-1

Win total: 7

USC Trojans

National title: 50-1

Pac-12: +350

Win total: 8.5

Utah Utes

National title: 150-1

Pac-12: 7-1

Win total: 8.5

Washington Huskies

National title: 50-1

Pac-12: +350

Win total: 9

Washington State Cougars

National title: 500-1

Pac-12: 25-1

Win total: 6

Big 12

Baylor Bears

National title: 250-1

Big 12: 40-1

Win total: 5.5

Iowa State Cyclones

National title: 30-1

Big 12: +260

Win total: 9.5

Kansas Jayhawks

National title: 2000-1

Big 12: 250-1

Win total: 1.5

Kansas State Wildcats

National title: 250-1

Big 12: 50-1

Win total: 5.5

Oklahoma Sooners

National title: +750

Big 12: -180

Win total: 11

Oklahoma State Cowboys

National title: 100-1

Big 12: 12-1

Win total: 7.5

TCU Horned Frogs

National title: 150-1

Big 12: 20-1

Win total: 7.5

Texas Longhorns

National title: 50-1

Big 12: +450

Win total: 8

Texas Tech Red Raiders

National title: 250-1

Big 12: 80-1

Win total: 4.5

West Virginia Mountaineers

National title: 100-1

Big 12: 50-1

Win total: 6.5

Independent

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

National title: 40-1

Win total: 9

BYU Cougars

National title: 200-1

Win total: 6.5

Army Black Knights

National title: 500-1

Win total: 8

Navy Midshipmen

National title: 1000-1

Win total: 3.5