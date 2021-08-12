Manchester City is the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions of the English Premier League, which kicks off Friday.

Man City, which won last season's title by 12 points, is the favorite at -150 at Caesars Sportsbook. Chelsea and Liverpool are next, each at +500, and Manchester United, which finished second last season, rounds out the teams with single-digit odds at +800.

Leicester City tops the next tier of team at 40-1, followed by Arsenal and Tottenham, which are each 50-1. Everton is 100-1, and Leeds United is 125-1.

Newly promoted Brentford, Watford and Norwich City have the longest odds, each listed at 1,000-1 to win the EPL title.

Man City has won three of the past four league titles under manager Pep Guardiola and bolstered an already talented roster with the offseason addition of Jack Grealish on a record-setting transfer from Aston Villa.

Man City also has been rumored as a possible destination for Tottenham star striker Harry Kane, who is the favorite to win the Golden Boot at +300 at Caesars, followed by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at +400.

In Friday's EPL opener, Brentford hosts Arsenal.