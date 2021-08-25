NFL player props, over/unders, and Super Bowl and playoff odds for all 32 teams

Last season's Super Bowl squads, the Kansas City Chiefs (+500) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+650), return as odds-on favorites to play deep into February, but can the Buffalo Bills (+1200) or Green Bay Packers (+1400) break through and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI?

Perhaps the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos are back, as they've raised their odds the most this offseason, with the Patriots moving from 40-1 to 30-1 after strong QB play this preseason, and the Broncos sit at 40-1 after opening at 60-1.

After Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl at home last year, could we see a either of the two Los Angeles teams win their conference. The Chargers, behind their young stars, are 15-1 to win the AFC, and the Rams sit at 6-1 to win the NFC, after an offseason in which they landed Matthew Stafford.

Here are Super Bowl, conference and divisional odds, season win totals and odds to make the postseason for all 32 NFL teams (through Aug. 24).

Odds to win AFC: 6-1

Division: -155

Over/under: 11

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -330, No +260

QB Josh Allen over/under 4,450.5 passing yards.

Prediction: Over

Will Josh Allen throw for more than 4,450 yards in 2021? Oh, you mean a number lower than his passing yards total in last year's 16-game season? Yeah, go ahead and lock this in. With a 17th game, a smorgasbord of pass catchers and an AFC title-game loss fueling him, Allen has a real shot at leading the NFL in passing yards this year -- and it'll take more than 4,450 yards to do so. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Odds to win AFC: 15-1

Division: +340

Over/under: 10.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +125, No -150

Myles Gaskin over/under 775.5 rushing yards

Prediction: Over

The Dolphins didn't bring in any realistic competition for Gaskin as their lead back this offseason, so this should be his backfield in 2021. Miami didn't run the ball particularly well last season, but an improved offensive line and passing game should alleviate some of those issues. Don't bet on video game numbers out of him, but if he's healthy. Gaskin should at least get in the 800-yard range. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Odds to win AFC: 15-1

Division: +350

Over/under wins: 10.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +125, No -150

Patriots 10.5 wins

Prediction: Over

The Patriots won seven games with Cam Newton at QB last season, with limited personnel around him. The talent has been upgraded, and even if Newton is supplanted by rookie Mac Jones, hitting 11 wins should be within reach. -- Mike Reiss

Odds to win AFC: 60-1

Division: 22-1

Over/under: 5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +425, No -600

Zach Wilson over/under 3,750.5 passing yards

Prediction: Over

This is 220 yards per game, the same total as Sam Darnold registered last season. If Darnold can do 220 on one of the league's worst offenses in recent memory, it seems logical that Wilson can reach that number, especially with better players around him. The Jets also could be playing catchup a lot, which should lead to inflated passing totals. -- Rich Cimini

AFC North

Odds to win AFC: +650

Division: +120

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -330, No +260

Highest-scoring team +1500

In Lamar Jackson's first two full seasons as the starter, the Ravens have been the highest-scoring team in the league, averaging 31.2 points per game. In 2021, Baltimore plays nine games against teams that allowed over 26 points per game last season, including the porous defenses in Detroit, Las Vegas and Minnesota. -- Jamison Hensley

Odds to win AFC: 8-1

Division: +145

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -200, No +170

Browns over 9.5 wins

Prediction: Over

Baker Mayfield looks confident and poised after last year's breakout season. Odell Beckham Jr.'s knee looks healthy again. And the new defensive additions, most notably safety John Johnson III and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, are having stellar training camps. Last year, the Browns won 11 games, despite a new coaching staff, COVID-19 sidelining multiple key players and OBJ missing the second half of the season. With the continuity offensively, the upgrade in talent defensively and a 17th game now, it's difficult to envision these Browns not reaching a double-digit win total again. -- Jake Trotter

Odds to win AFC: 20-1

Division: 4-1

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180

Najee Harris 7.5 rushing touchdowns

Prediction: Under

Harris might have fewer than 7.5 rushing touchdowns, but that's only because he's such a pass-catching threat that he could rack up a good amount of receiving touchdowns. With a skill set like former Pittsburgh star Le'Veon Bell's, Harris figures to be used similarly. Bell averaged seven rushing touchdowns in five seasons with the Steelers, and scored a career-high three receiving touchdowns in 2014 to pair with eight rushing touchdowns. Harris could be an even better pass-catcher than Bell, making him a versatile red zone option. -- Brooke Pryor

Odds to win AFC: 60-1

Division: 25-1

Over/under: 5.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +400, No -550

RB Joe Mixon with 1,100 rushing yards

Prediction: Under

Even though Mixon is healthy and has been impressive in training camp, he's still a running back in a pass-heavy offense. Mixon will get the bulk of the carries this season, for sure, but he will do plenty of damage in the passing game as the Bengals look for ways to get him into space. If the offense is humming, Mixon will get plenty of yards. They might just be coming via air instead of the ground. -- Ben Baby

AFC South

Odds to win AFC: 13-1

Division: +110

Over/under: 11

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -210, No +175

Jonathan Taylor rushes for more than 1,300 yards

Prediction: Under

This isn't a knock on Taylor's ability, because he's capable of topping the 1,300-yard mark after rushing for 1,169 yards last season. It's more about the depth the Colts have at running back. They also have Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins in the backfield. Taylor is the clear-cut No. 1 back and should top 1,000 yards rushing, but the offensive staff will rotate backs in the backfield at times so that they can wear teams down. -- Mike Wells

Odds to win AFC: 15-1

Division: +110

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -150, No +130

Titans over/under 9.5 wins

Prediction: Over

For starters, the AFC South doesn't appear to be a very strong division, especially with the injuries the Colts are experiencing. Division wins should account for at least six wins. The combined winning percentage of Titans opponents is .507, which is tied for the 13th strongest in the NFL. A rugged stretch starting with the Bills in Week 6 followed by the Chiefs, Colts, Rams and Saints will make it tough, though. -- Turron Davenport

Odds to win AFC: 60-1

Division: 8-1

Over/under: 8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +300, No -400

James Robinson over/under 650.5 rushing yards

Prediction: Over

That's a steep drop-off from his rookie year (1,070), and on the surface it's understandable because the Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne in the first round and signed Carlos Hyde in free agency. But Etienne will be used more in the passing game (he'll line up wide and in the slot at times, too), and that'll take a bigger dent out of Robinson's reception total than his carry total. Hyde will get some of those carries, so Robinson's workload will decrease. But Robinson wore down a bit last season and got hurt, so if he can continue to average 4.5 yards per carry he can still surpass 650.5 with 90 fewer categories. He likely will be more effective if he's rested more, too. And the Jaguars are committed to running the ball, which is why they signed blocking TE Chris Manhertz and drafted another in Luke Farrell. -- Michael DiRocco

Odds to win AFC: 150-1

Division: 26-1

Over/under: 8.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +700, No -1100

Lowest-scoring team in NFL +450

The Texans' offense is not going to be anywhere near as explosive as it was in 2020. While Houston upgraded at running back with Phillip Lindsay, it downgraded everywhere else. Tyrod Taylor is solid but nowhere near the talent of Deshaun Watson, while wide receivers Will Fuller and Randall Cobb are gone, leaving Brandin Cooks and unproven pass catchers behind. The other teams on this list at least have young talent that could break out in 2021. There's little of that to be found across the Texans' roster. That's what happens when you have one first-round pick in four years. -- Sarah Barshop

AFC West

Odds to win AFC: +250

Division: -320

Over/under: 11.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1000, No +650

Patrick Mahomes 4,950.5 passing yards

Prediction: Under

It's tempting to take the over given that Mahomes went over 5,000 yards in 2018 and over 4,700 yards last season despite playing in just 15 games. But the Chiefs will be improved defensively and won't need huge passing totals from Mahomes. Look for him to make a run at this number, though. -- Adam Teicher

Odds to win AFC: 15-1

Division: 6-1

Over/under: 10

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -165, No +135

Chargers over 9 wins

Prediction: Over

QB Justin Herbert shines after a full offseason and training camp. He has multiple receivers who are healthy and hungry. -- Shelley Smith

Odds to win AFC: 20-1

Division: 6-1

Over/under: 9.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +155, No -180

Broncos over 9.5 wins

Prediction: Over

Even if things go as well as the Broncos hope, this could be BARELY over, as in a 10-7 finish. And whether that would be enough to break a five-year playoff drought remains to be seen, but Denver boasts a favorable schedule, a defense that should be one of the league's best and some potential pop on offense if the starting quarterback can simply not be a turnover factory, no matter who wins the job. The Broncos have to get out of September with some momentum, though, as coach Vic Fangio is 0-for-September in his two previous seasons. None of the Broncos' first three opponents -- Giants, Jaguars and Jets -- made the playoffs last season, and two of the three have new coaches. -- Jeff Legwold

Odds to win AFC: 40-1

Division: 18-1

Over/under: 7

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +325, No -425

Derek Carr 4,050.5 passing yards

Prediction: Over

Let's see, Carr has set career highs in passing yards in each season he has played under Jon Gruden, going from 4,049 yards in 2018 to 4,054 in 2019 to 4,103 last season. And with an extra game to pad stats and talent all over the field -- from Pro Bowlers Darren Waller at tight end and Josh Jacobs at running back, to young, improving wideouts Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards -- it's hard to see Carr taking a step back in production. The Raiders' rebuilt offensive line will have to give Carr time, and that might be the only reason to take the under here. Still, Carr has improved his output every year under Gruden, and that trend should continue. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC East

Odds to win NFC: 14-1

Division: +115

Over/under wins: 8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -170, No +145

Dak Prescott comeback player of year

Prediction: 180

This seems to be the lock of the season before the Cowboys have even played a game. Prescott's ankle will not hold him back. The Cowboys will be on prime-time television a ton. They will be improved over their 6-10 record from 2020 because Prescott and the offensive line will be available and the defense should be better. All things for the Cowboys go through Prescott. If he truly excels, then he should be high in the MVP voting as well. -- Todd Archer

Odds to win NFC: 25-1

Division: +260

Over/under: 7.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180

Chase Young over/under 8.5 sacks

Prediction: Over

Young finished with 7.5 sacks as a rookie when he was still learning to be a pass rusher and also dealing with a hip injury for the first nine games. In his last six, he recorded four sacks. He's a more educated pass rusher and worked quite a bit on his fluidity in the offseason, helping him turn the corner better. Recording 1.5 sacks more than he did as a rookie, with one more game, does not feel like a tall task. -- John Keim

Odds to win NFC: 40-1

Division: +425

Over/under: 8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +250, No -310

Saquon Barkley 9.5 rushing touchdowns

Prediction: Under

Barkley has 17 rushing touchdowns in 31 career games. At that pace, he would finish with nine rushing touchdowns this season. But there are so many variables that come into play that are working against him, most notably that he is coming back from a serious knee injury. It might prevent him from being ready for Week 1. If not, his workload will at least be limited early in the season. That should have you leaning toward this under even before mentioning the possibility of another injury, related or not. -- Jordan Raanan

Odds to win NFC: 40-1

Division: 5-1

Over/under: 5.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +280, No -350

Eagles 5.5 wins

Prediction: Over

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has proven to be a quick study and will be protected by one of the better offensive lines in the league when the unit is healthy. That will allow the young skill group led by Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith to shine. The defense is strong up front and will be focused on creating takeaways under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. This is a better roster than advertised and, with one of the easiest projected schedules in the NFL, shouldn't have much issue clearing the 5.5 win mark. -- Tim McManus

NFC North

Odds to win NFC: +650

Division: -150

Over/under: 11.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -230, No +190

Aaron Rodgers passing yards 4,500.5

Prediction: Over

Rodgers has topped that mark only once in his career -- 4,663 in 2011, the year after his first MVP. He's coming off an MVP season again. With the 17th game added and this possibly being a last dance for Rodgers in Green Bay, he'll come out firing. -- Rob Demovsky

Odds to win NFC: 20-1

Division: +250

Over/under: 9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +110, No -130

Justin Jefferson over/under 1,300.5 receiving yards

Prediction: Under

Taking the over is tempting given Jefferson recorded 1,400 receiving yards as a rookie in a 16-game season in which he didn't start playing in earnest until Week 3. However, defenses are well aware of the damage the star wideout can cause, so expect teams to roll coverage his way and double the 22-year-old frequently. That will likely cause Jefferson's receiving yards to dip even with the benefit of an added game, though we can expect his receiving touchdowns to bump up the seven he hauled in last season given his deep-play ability. Minnesota has plenty of other playmakers -- Adam Thielen, Irv Smith Jr. and Dalvin Cook -- to make sure teams don't solely key in on Jefferson, who will continue to be targeted a ton and rack up big numbers. -- Courtney Cronin

Odds to win NFC: 25-1

Division: +475

Over/under: 7.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180

TE Cole Kmet over/under 49 receptions

Prediction: Over

The Bears made a concerted effort to target Kmet at camp, which is good sign going forward. Although Kmet will share tight end duties with Jimmy Graham, the Bears seem eager to use last year's second-round pick in the passing game. Also helping Kmet's cause is the lack of reliable options at wide receiver after Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney. Add it all up, and Kmet has a solid chance of slightly hitting the over and catching 50-plus passes. -- Jeff Dickerson

Odds to win NFC: 100-1

Division: 25-1

Over/under: 6

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +600, No -900

Lions win over 5 games

Prediction: Over

Who are the Detroit Lions? Quite frankly, we don't know yet. The coaching staff is new, led by Dan Campbell, and the organization has a new general manager in Brad Holmes and new quarterback in Jared Goff. With that said, the Lions have built a roster -- or at least tried to build one -- based on grit, and in the infamous words of Campbell, they want to be tough enough to "bite a kneecap off." This Lions team could surprise some people, despite a tough schedule, and have some strong players in RB D'Andre Swift, Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson and CB Jeff Okudah if they step up. For a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 1991, the football gods have to remove some of the suffering at some point. It can't get much worse than last year's 5-11 season, so I'll take the over on this. -- Eric Woodyard

NFC South