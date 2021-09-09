The second full weekend of college football action is upon us, and features some prime major conference teams in action.

One general trend to keep an eye on entering Week 2 is the under in FBS-versus-FBS matchups. Through 50 such games, the under is 34-15-1, including 4-0 in ranked-versus-ranked matchups. The four ranked-versus-ranked matchups have fallen short of the total by 25.5 points per game.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and subject to change.

Friday

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-25, 52), 7:30 ET on ESPN2

Kansas has failed to cover in seven straight games against ranked opponents, tied for the longest active such streak in FBS (Hawai'i). It's the Jayhawks' third longest such streak since the 1978 FBS/FCS split (eight straight from 2000-02 and 11 straight from 1985-88).

Kansas is 1-6-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season, the worst such cover percentage in FBS over that span.

Kansas is 7-19 ATS against non-conference opponents over the last 10 seasons, the second worst such cover percentage in FBS over that span (UConn: 9-26-1 ATS).

Coastal Carolina is the fifth instance of a Sun Belt team laying points against a Power 5 opponent since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001. No previous Sun Belt team was larger than a 14.5-point favorite (North Texas vs Baylor in 2003).

Sun Belt Betting Favorites vs Power 5 Opponent Covered Fri. Coastal Carolina -25 Kansas ? 2003 North Texas -14.5 Baylor Yes 2011 Florida International -3.5 Duke No 2004 North Texas -3.5 Baylor No 2014 UL Monroe -1.5 Wake Forest Yes

Saturday

No. 12 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-14.5, 63.5), Noon ET

Oregon is 1-5 ATS as a road underdog over the last five seasons (1-2 ATS under head coach Mario Cristobal).

Oregon is 18-9 ATS against AP Top 5 opponents since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, the fourth best such cover percentage in FBS over that span (min. 15 games). The top three are Houston (15-5 ATS), Clemson (20-7-1 ATS) and Wisconsin (21-8 ATS).

Oregon has covered four of its past five games against ranked opponents. None of the five games had a spread larger than +/-6.5 points (Oregon won 37-15 as a 6.5-point underdog vs No. 5 Utah in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship).

Ohio State is 9-0 all-time against Oregon, its most wins against any single opponent without a loss. The Buckeyes are 3-1 ATS against the Ducks among games with spreads in our database.

Ohio State is 4-0-1 ATS in September since 2019, its first full season under head coach Ryan Day. The only other FBS team without an ATS loss in September over that span is Auburn (6-0 ATS).