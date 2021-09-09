The second full weekend of college football action is upon us, and features some prime major conference teams in action.
One general trend to keep an eye on entering Week 2 is the under in FBS-versus-FBS matchups. Through 50 such games, the under is 34-15-1, including 4-0 in ranked-versus-ranked matchups. The four ranked-versus-ranked matchups have fallen short of the total by 25.5 points per game.
All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and subject to change.
Friday
Kansas Jayhawks at No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-25, 52), 7:30 ET on ESPN2
Kansas has failed to cover in seven straight games against ranked opponents, tied for the longest active such streak in FBS (Hawai'i). It's the Jayhawks' third longest such streak since the 1978 FBS/FCS split (eight straight from 2000-02 and 11 straight from 1985-88).
Kansas is 1-6-1 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season, the worst such cover percentage in FBS over that span.
Kansas is 7-19 ATS against non-conference opponents over the last 10 seasons, the second worst such cover percentage in FBS over that span (UConn: 9-26-1 ATS).
Coastal Carolina is the fifth instance of a Sun Belt team laying points against a Power 5 opponent since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001. No previous Sun Belt team was larger than a 14.5-point favorite (North Texas vs Baylor in 2003).
Saturday
No. 12 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (-14.5, 63.5), Noon ET
Oregon is 1-5 ATS as a road underdog over the last five seasons (1-2 ATS under head coach Mario Cristobal).
Oregon is 18-9 ATS against AP Top 5 opponents since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, the fourth best such cover percentage in FBS over that span (min. 15 games). The top three are Houston (15-5 ATS), Clemson (20-7-1 ATS) and Wisconsin (21-8 ATS).
Oregon has covered four of its past five games against ranked opponents. None of the five games had a spread larger than +/-6.5 points (Oregon won 37-15 as a 6.5-point underdog vs No. 5 Utah in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship).
Ohio State is 9-0 all-time against Oregon, its most wins against any single opponent without a loss. The Buckeyes are 3-1 ATS against the Ducks among games with spreads in our database.
Ohio State is 4-0-1 ATS in September since 2019, its first full season under head coach Ryan Day. The only other FBS team without an ATS loss in September over that span is Auburn (6-0 ATS).
Pittsburgh Panthers (-3.5, 57) at Tennessee Volunteers, Noon ET on ESPN
Pittsburgh is 20-10-2 ATS in road games under head coach Pat Narduzzi (since 2015), tied for the fourth best such cover percentage among Power 5 schools over that span (Purdue). That also includes 4-1 ATS as a road favorite since 2019.
Pittsburgh has covered three consecutive games as a favorite. The last time the Panthers covered four consecutive games as a favorite was 2010.
Tennessee is 10-20 ATS in its past 30 home games as an underdog. The Volunteers are also 1-4 ATS as an underdog regardless of venue since 2020.
The Panthers were also the favorite in the previous two meetings on the road at Tennessee (-3 in 1983 and -4 in 1980) and covered both.
The ACC is 9-19 ATS against the SEC since 2018, including 1-6 ATS as a favorite (Clemson accounts for 5 of the 7 games) and 0-3 ATS overall this season.
The over is 8-1 in Pittsburgh's past nine games.
No. 13 Florida Gators (-28.5, 59) at South Florida Bulls, 1 ET on ABC
Florida is 0-4-1 ATS in its past five games as a favorite.
Florida has failed to cover in three straight road games after going 7-1-1 ATS in its first nine road games under head coach Dan Mullen (since 2018).
Florida is 8-3 ATS in September under Mullen.
South Florida has lost nine straight games outright (4-5 ATS), its longest losing streak since becoming an FBS member in 2000.
This would be the largest home underdog South Florida has been since becoming an FBS member in 2000. The Bulls were 25-point home underdogs against UCF last season (L, 58-46).
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies (-20, 54), 2 ET
Virginia Tech is 8-14 ATS as a double-digit favorite under head coach Justin Fuente (since 2016), including 1-6 ATS since 2019.
Middle Tennessee is 5-1 ATS in its past six games as an underdog, including 4-1 ATS as a road underdog.
The over is 11-4 in Middle Tennessee's past 15 non-conference games.
Toledo Rockets at No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-16.5, 54.5), 2:30 ET
Toledo is 0-6 ATS as a double-digit underdog since Jason Candle's first full season as head coach in 2016, the most such ATS losses without a win in FBS over that span.
Toledo is 1-3 ATS against ranked opponents under Candle. It's only cover came against No. 24 Temple in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl.
The last time Toledo was an underdog of 16 or more points was 2015 (won outright as a 22.5-point underdog against No. 18 Arkansas).
Notre Dame is 1-4 ATS in its past five games as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season.
AP Top 10 teams are 9-2-1 ATS against MAC opponents since 2016.
UAB Blazers at No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (-24.5, 46), 3:30 ET on ESPN2
UAB is 4-0 ATS against AP top five opponents since becoming an FBS member in 1996. Its last such matchup came as a 22-point underdog at No. 3 Tennessee. The Blazers covered in a 17-10 loss.
UAB is 1-4 ATS in its past five games as a double-digit underdog. The last time UAB was an underdog of 24 or more points was 2014 (failed to cover as a 26-point underdog at Arkansas).
UAB is 16-9 ATS against ranked opponents since becoming an FBS member in 1996, the best such cover percentage in FBS over that span (min. 10 games). The under is also 10-5-1 among those games with available totals.
The under is 4-0 in Georgia's past four games against non-conference opponents.
Buffalo Bulls at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-13.5, 54.5), 3:30 ET
Buffalo is 9-2-1 ATS as an underdog since 2017, the second-best such cover percentage in FBS over that span.
Buffalo is 4-0-1 ATS in its past five games as a double-digit underdog. The Bulls are also 4-1 ATS in their past five games against non-conference opponents.
Nebraska is 4-11 ATS as a home favorite since 2017, including 4-8 ATS under head coach Scott Frost.
This is the first meeting since at least the 1978 FBS/FCS split. Buffalo is 7-1-1 ATS against the Big Ten over that span.
No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (-4.5, 46), 4:30 ET on ABC
Iowa State is 15-7 ATS against ranked opponents under head coach Matt Campbell, but just 5-4 ATS in such games since 2019.
Iowa has covered four consecutive games against ranked opponents, tied for the 3rd-longest active such streak in FBS.
Dating to its last bowl appearance in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, Iowa is 7-2-1 ATS.
This will be the first ranked-vs-ranked meeting between these teams in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). This would snap a streak of 19 meetings with Iowa as the favorite. 2000 was the last time Iowa State was favored. The Cyclones won 24-14 as 2.5-point chalk.
13 of the past 15 meetings have gone under the total.
Washington Huskies at Michigan Wolverines (-7, 48.5), 8 ET on ABC
Washington has covered 4 of the past 5 meetings dating to 1984. The Huskies covered the most recent meeting in 2002 as 5.5-point underdogs in a 31-29 loss.
Washington's loss to Montana in its season opener was the 5th loss by a ranked team against an FCS opponent since the 1978 FBS/FCS split. In the 4 previous instances, the ranked teams went a combined 1-3 ATS in their next game.
Washington is 7-1 ATS in its past 8 games against non-conference opponents.
Michigan is 11-5 ATS as a home favorite dating to its 2017 regular-season finale.
Michigan has failed to cover 11 of its past 12 games against Pac-12 opponents.
The Big Ten is 8-17-1 ATS as a favorite against the Pac-12 over the last 10 seasons.
7 of Washington's past 9 games have gone under the total.