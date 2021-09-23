College football betting nuggets: What to watch for in Week 4

Thursday

Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers (-7, 60), 7:30 ET on ESPN

Marshall is 0-6 ATS following a loss since 2019.

Marshall is 7-1 ATS as a road underdog since 2017.

Appalachian State is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games as an underdog.

The over is 3-0 in games involving Marshall this season.

Friday

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Cavaliers (-4, 68.5), 7 ET on ESPN2

Wake Forest is 4-0 ATS against Virginia since 2008.

Wake Forest is 5-1 ATS in its last six conference games and 12-4 in its last 16 games as a road underdog.

Virginia is 6-1 ATS as a favorite since 2020.

The under is 3-0 in games involving Wake Forest this season.

Liberty Flames (-6, 52.5) at Syracuse Orange, 8 ET

Liberty is 3-0 ATS this season.

Liberty is 5-0 ATS in road games since 2020.

Syracuse is 4-1 ATS in games off fewer than six days rest since 2012.

Saturday

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (-35.5, 53) at Vanderbilt Commodores, Noon ET

Vanderbilt is 0-5 ATS against top 5 teams since 2017.

Vanderbilt is 3-13 ATS as a home underdog since 2017.

Georgia is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 road games.

Georgia is currently a 35.5-point favorite, which would be the largest favorite the Bulldogs have been against an SEC opponent since the 1978 FBS/FCS split. It's the fifth time they have been a favorite of 30 or points against an SEC opponent, but the first such instance playing on the road. Georgia failed to cover in each of the previous four games.

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (-6.5, 46.5), Noon ET

Wisconsin is 0-4 ATS against ranked teams since 2020.

Wisconsin is 6-1 ATS in non-conference games since 2019.

The over is 6-1 in games involving Wisconsin following a bye since 2017.

UMass Minutemen at No. 17 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-36, 66), 1 ET on ESPN+

UMass is 4-0 ATS against ranked teams since 2016.

The over is 3-0 in games involving UMass this season.

UMass is 3-13 ATS as a road underdog since 2018.

Coastal Carolina is 3-0-2 ATS in its last five games as a home favorite. The Chanticleers have also covered three straight meetings against UMass dating to 2017.

Colorado State Rams at No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (-23, 44.5), 3:30 ET

Iowa is 3-0 ATS this season.

Iowa has covered three of its last four games as a favorite of 20 or more points.

Colorado State is 4-0 ATS against ranked teams since 2016.

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (-5.5, 47.5) vs No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks, 3:30 ET

Arkansas is 3-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M is 0-3 ATS against Arkansas under Jimbo Fisher (since 2018).

Texas A&M is 19-10 ATS as a favorite under Jimbo Fisher (since 2018).

Arkansas is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog.

Arkansas has lost 10 straight games outright against top 10 teams dating to 2017.

No. 9 Clemson Tigers (-10, 47) at NC State Wolfpack, 3:30 ET on ESPN

Clemson is 0-3 ATS this season.

Clemson is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 road games.

NC State is 24-11-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2001.

NC State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog.

The over is 4-1 in games involving NC State against ranked opponents since 2020.

No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones (-7, 47.5) at Baylor Bears, 3:30 ET

The under is 3-0 in games involving Iowa State this season.

Iowa State is 15-7 ATS in road games since 2017.

Baylor has covered 3 straight meetings since 2018.

Baylor is 4-1 ATS against ranked teams since 2019.

Baylor is 25-13 ATS as an underdog since 2012.

Noah Vedral and Rutgers travel to Michigan in a matchup of unbeaten rivals. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (-20, 50), 3:30 ET on ABC

Michigan is 3-0 ATS this season.

Michigan is 1-5 ATS in conference games since 2020.

Rutgers is 5-0 ATS in road games since 2020.

Rutgers is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as an underdog.

Seven straight meetings have gone over the total dating to 2014.

Georgia State Panthers at No. 23 Auburn Tigers (-27, 57), 4 ET

Auburn is 9-2 ATS as a home favorite since 2019.

Auburn has covered six straight games as a favorite, regardless of venue.

Auburn is 7-1 ATS in September since 2019.

The over is 4-1 in games involving Georgia State against non-conference opponents since 2020.

No. 24 UCLA Bruins (-4.5, 58.5) at Stanford Cardinal, 6 ET

UCLA is 0-5-1 ATS as a road favorite since 2016.

Stanford is 9-2 ATS as a home underdog since 2008.

Stanford is 10-3 ATS against UCLA since 2009.

Stanford has covered four straight conference games.

The over is 17-5-2 in games involving Stanford against ranked opponents since 2015.

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Florida Gators (-19.5, 63), 7 ET on ESPN

Tennessee is 1-5 ATS as an underdog since 2020.

Tennessee is 5-13 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2016.

Florida is 4-1 ATS following a loss since 2019.

Florida has failed to cover four straight games as a favorite.

Florida is 18-9-1 ATS against Tennessee since 1993.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (-5, 52), 7 ET

Michigan State is 1-12 ATS in its last 13 home games as a favorite. The Spartans are 16-31 ATS as a favorite regardless of venue since 2015.

Nebraska is 8-1 ATS against Michigan State since 1995.

Nebraska is 5-1 ATS following a loss since 2020.

Nebraska has covered three straight games as an underdog.

No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys (-6, 46), 7 ET

Kansas State is 13-4 ATS against Oklahoma State since 1998.

Kansas State is 44-22-1 ATS as an underdog since 2011.

Oklahoma State is 10-3 ATS against ranked teams since 2018.

Oklahoma State is 0-4 ATS in its last four games as a home favorite.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (-45, 58), 7:30 ET

Alabama is 5-0 ATS as a home favorite since 2020.

Alabama is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games as a favorite.

Southern Miss is 0-4 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2019.

The under is 3-0 in games involving Southern Miss this season.

Southern Miss is 4-1 ATS against top 10 teams since 2008.

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (-16.5, 56), 7:30 ET on ABC

Oklahoma is 5-0-1 ATS against West Virginia since 2014.

Oklahoma is 8-15 ATS in its last 23 games as a double-digit favorite.

Oklahoma has covered five of its last six conference games.

West Virginia is 0-4 ATS against top 5 teams since 2015.

West Virginia is 8-17-2 ATS as an underdog since 2015.

Akron Zips at No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (-49, 67.5), 7:30 ET

Akron is 2-16 ATS as an underdog since 2019.

Akron is 0-5 ATS against ranked opponents since 2015.

Ohio State has failed to cover four straight games as a home favorite.

No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (-12.5, 63) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 7:30 ET

Eight of the last 10 meetings have gone over the total dating to 2010.

Georgia Tech is 3-10 ATS in September since 2018.

South Florida Bulls at No. 15 BYU Cougars (-23, 53.5), 10:15 ET on ESPN2

BYU has failed to cover three straight games as a double-digit favorite.

The under is 3-0 in games involving BYU this season.

The 10:15 ET kickoff marks the latest in USF program history. USF, which travels on Thursday, is scheduled to return to Tampa around 8:30 AM ET Sunday. Excluding Hawai'i, teams that are traveling at least 2,000 miles as a 21-point underdog are 8-21-1 ATS (.276) since 2004. The over is also 20-9-1 (.690) in those games.

Arizona Wildcats at No. 3 Oregon Ducks (-28.5, 58.5), 10:30 ET on ESPN