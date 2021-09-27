        <
          Matt Corral slight Heisman Trophy betting favorite over Bryce Young ahead of Ole Miss Rebels-Alabama Crimson Tide showdown

          Matt Corral's 7 TD day leads Ole Miss to victory (2:06)

          Matt Corral throws three touchdown passes and rushes in four times in a 61-21 Ole Miss win vs. Tulane. (2:06)

          12:52 PM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
          Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has emerged as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at U.S. sportsbooks ahead of the Rebels' trip Saturday to No. 1 Alabama.

          The SEC showdown between the Rebels and Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, features the Heisman front-runners in Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Corral is the favorite at most sportsbooks, with odds around +160, followed closely by Young at +200.

          At Caesars Sportsbook, Corral and Young are co-favorites at +180 to win the award.

          In the preseason, Corral could be found at 50-1 to win the Heisman at some sportsbooks, but his odds have improved significantly during the Rebels' 3-0 start. Corral has accounted for 14 touchdowns, the second most for an SEC player in the first three games over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, behind only Tim Couch's 15 in 1997.

          Bettors have taken note; more money has been bet on Corral to win the Heisman than on any other player at multiple sportsbooks, including some larger wagers. BetRivers sportsbook reported taking a $3,500 bet on Corral at 50-1 in the spring, and Caesars Sportsbook has taken four $1,000 bets on the Ole Miss quarterback already this season.

          Corral passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-48 loss to Alabama last season. The Crimson Tide are 14.5-point favorites over the Rebels in this week's matchup.

          Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who began the season as the consensus Heisman favorite, has seen his odds lengthen after a slow start to the season. Rattler is 25-1 to win the award at Caesars Sportsbook.

          Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is 18-1, followed by Georgia quarterback JT Daniels at 30-1.

          At sportsbook PointsBet, Rattler (+225) remains the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft, while Corral is 10-1.