Matt Corral throws three touchdown passes and rushes in four times in a 61-21 Ole Miss win vs. Tulane. (2:06)

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has emerged as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at U.S. sportsbooks ahead of the Rebels' trip Saturday to No. 1 Alabama.

The SEC showdown between the Rebels and Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, features the Heisman front-runners in Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Corral is the favorite at most sportsbooks, with odds around +160, followed closely by Young at +200.

At Caesars Sportsbook, Corral and Young are co-favorites at +180 to win the award.

In the preseason, Corral could be found at 50-1 to win the Heisman at some sportsbooks, but his odds have improved significantly during the Rebels' 3-0 start. Corral has accounted for 14 touchdowns, the second most for an SEC player in the first three games over the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, behind only Tim Couch's 15 in 1997.

Bettors have taken note; more money has been bet on Corral to win the Heisman than on any other player at multiple sportsbooks, including some larger wagers. BetRivers sportsbook reported taking a $3,500 bet on Corral at 50-1 in the spring, and Caesars Sportsbook has taken four $1,000 bets on the Ole Miss quarterback already this season.

Corral passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-48 loss to Alabama last season. The Crimson Tide are 14.5-point favorites over the Rebels in this week's matchup.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who began the season as the consensus Heisman favorite, has seen his odds lengthen after a slow start to the season. Rattler is 25-1 to win the award at Caesars Sportsbook.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is 18-1, followed by Georgia quarterback JT Daniels at 30-1.

At sportsbook PointsBet, Rattler (+225) remains the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft, while Corral is 10-1.