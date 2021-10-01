College football betting nuggets: What to watch for in Week 5

Friday

Houston Cougars at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (-4.5, 54.5), 7:30 ET on ESPN

Houston 11-3-1 ATS as a road underdog dating back to 2013.

Tulsa 1-6 ATS as a home favorite dating back to 2019.

The under has hit in each of the past five meetings between these teams.

Tulsa 5-1 ATS in conference games dating back to last season.

No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (-3.5, 47.5) at Maryland Terrapins, 8 ET

Iowa 4-0 ATS in past four road games.

Iowa 18-6 ATS as a road favorite since 2013.

Maryland 3-11 ATS against AP top-five teams over past 25 seasons.

The under is 4-0 in games involving Iowa this season.

No. 13 BYU Cougars (-8.5, 61.5) at Utah State Aggies, 9 ET

BYU 13-7 ATS in past 20 road games.

Utah State is 1-10 ATS as a home underdog since 2016.

Utah State is 9-3 ATS in nonconference games since 2018.

BYU is 1-4 ATS in past five as a favorite.

Utah State is 1-4 ATS against ranked teams over past five seasons.

Saturday

No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (-18.5, 48.5), noon ET on ESPN

Georgia 4-1 ATS in past five as a double-digit favorite.

Arkansas 10-3 ATS in past 13 games as an underdog.

Arkansas 4-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Arkansas is 4-0 ATS this season, one of six teams with a perfect cover percentage.

Georgia is currently favored by 18.5 over Arkansas. It is on pace to be the largest spread in a game between top-10 SEC teams since the FBS/FCS split. The current largest is when Alabama was favored by 18 over Texas A&M in 2016. The Crimson Tide covered (won 33-14).

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers (-1, 43.5), noon ET

Michigan is 0-11 outright as an underdog under Jim Harbaugh, the only FBS team without an outright win as a 'dog over that stretch (since 2015).

Wisconsin 3-10 ATS against ranked teams dating back to 2018, Badgers are 0-5 against ranked teams since the start of last season.

Wisconsin 11-2-1 ATS against Michigan dating back to 2000.

The under is 5-0 in the past five conference games involving Wisconsin.

Louisville Cardinals at No. 24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-6.5, 61.5), 12:30 ET

Louisville is 3-12 ATS in past 15 against ranked teams.

Louisville is 4-11 ATS in past 15 as a road underdog.

Wake Forest is 7-2-1 ATS in past 10 as a home favorite.

Wake Forest is 6-1 ATS in past seven conference games.

No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (-2.5, 50.5) at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 ET

Notre Dame is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 as a home underdog.

Notre Dame is 14-6 ATS in its past 20 against ranked teams.

Notre Dame is 7-3 ATS in its past 10 regular-season games when its opponent has 10+ days of rest.

Notre Dame is 6-2 ATS and SU under Brian Kelly as a home underdog, including five straight outright wins.

Cincinnati is a road favorite against a ranked opponent for the first time since 2009 (when Brian Kelly was head coach).

UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (-34.5, 57), 2:30 ET on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina is 4-0-2 ATS in its past six as a home favorite.

UL Monroe is 0-5-1 ATS in road games dating back to last season.

Coastal Carolina 10-4-1 ATS in past 15 conference games.

No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (-14.5, 79.5), 3:30 ET

Nick Saban is 23-0 SU (14-9 ATS) at Alabama against his former assistants.

Saban went 3-1 ATS against former assistants last season, the only one he didn't cover against was Lane Kiffin (favored by 23.5, won by 15).

The total is currently 79.5, on pace to be the highest in an SEC game over the past 20 seasons; the over is 6-4 in the past 10 games involving two FBS teams (regardless of conference) with a total of 75 or higher.

Alabama is 13-7 ATS in its past 20 as a double-digit favorite.

Lane Kiffin is 6-3 ATS as an underdog of two touchdowns or more.

No. 3 Oregon Ducks (-8, 57.5) at Stanford Cardinal, 3:30 ET on ABC

Oregon 2-8 ATS in its past 10 as a favorite.

Stanford is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 as a home underdog.

Stanford 1-5 ATS in past six following a loss.

The over is 10-4-1 in the past 15 games between Oregon and Stanford.

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (-10.5, 52.5) at Kansas State Wildcats, 3:30 ET

Kansas State is 5-1 ATS as a home underdog under Chris Klieman.

Kansas State has eight outright wins as an underdog under Chris Klieman (since 2019), including two against Oklahoma. The eight outright wins are the most in the FBS over that span.

Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS in its past five as a double-digit favorite.

The over is 9-3 in the past 12 meetings between Oklahoma and Kansas State.

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (-15, 58) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 3:30 ET

Ohio State is 7-2-1 ATS in past 10 as a road favorite.

Rutgers is 5-1 ATS in its past six following a loss.

Rutgers is 8-2 ATS in past 10 as an underdog.

Rutgers is 4-0 ATS this season, one of six teams with a perfect cover percentage.

No. 10 Florida Gators (-8, 55) at Kentucky Wildcats, 6 ET on ESPN

Florida is 1-4 ATS in road games dating back to last season.

Kentucky is 4-1 ATS in past five as a home underdog.

Kentucky is 14-6-1 ATS against ranked teams since 2014.

The under is 9-1 in the past 10 October games involving Kentucky.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at No. 23 NC State Wolfpack (-19.5, 55), 6 ET on ESPN+/ACCNX

NC State is 5-1 ATS as home favorite dating back to last season.

Louisiana Tech is 16-8-1 in past 25 as a road underdog.

Louisiana Tech is 0-3 ATS in past three against ranked opponents.

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (-7, 46), on SECN

Texas A&M is 4-1 ATS in past five when favored by a touchdown or more.

Mississippi State is 8-2 ATS in past 10 October games.

No. 21 Baylor Bears at No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-3.5, 47.5), 7 ET on ESPN2

Oklahoma State is 14-7 ATS against Baylor since 2000.

Baylor is 4-1 ATS in its past five as a road underdog.

Oklahoma State is 1-4 in its past five as a home favorite.

Baylor is 13-7 ATS against ranked teams dating back to 2015.

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (-12, 53.5), 7:30 ET on ABC

Indiana is 7-1 ATS as a road underdog since 2018.

Penn State is 4-1 ATS in past five as a favorite.

The over is 9-1 in Indiana's past 10 October games.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (-10.5, 64), 7:30 ET

Western Kentucky is 3-0 ATS in past three road games.

Michigan State is 1-13 in past 14 as a home favorite.

Michigan State is 4-11 ATS in past 15 as a double-digit favorite.

Boston College Eagles at No. 25 Clemson Tigers (-16, 46), 7:30 ET on ACCN

Clemson is 0-5 ATS in past five as a favorite.

Boston College is 13-6-1 ATS in past 20 as a road underdog.

Boston College is 4-1 ATS in October dating back to last season.

No. 22 Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers (-3.5, 54.5), 9 ET on ESPN

Auburn is 0-5 ATS as an underdog dating back to last season.

LSU is 4-1 ATS in past five conference games, including covers in each of the past three.

The under has hit in each of the past three meetings between these teams.

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 20 UCLA Bruins (-3.5, 55.5), 10:30 ET

UCLA covered each of the past four meetings against Arizona State.

Arizona State is 4-1 ATS in past five as a road underdog.

The over has hit in each of Arizona State's past three conference games.

No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (-10, 65.5) at Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors, 11 ET