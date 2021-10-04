Kyler Murray tosses for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' win over the Rams. (0:41)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has overtaken Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the consensus favorite to win NFL MVP at U.S. sportsbooks.

Murray, at +550, is the favorite to win the Associated Press' regular-season MVP award at Caesars Sportsbook. Mahomes is next at +600, followed by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +800. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are each +900.

Mahomes had been the consensus favorite since the spring, when sportsbooks first began posting odds on MVP. But while Mahomes and the Chiefs are 2-2, the Cardinals are off to a 4-0 start behind Murray, who has attracted more bets to win the MVP than any other player at Caesars Sportsbook since the season began.

Murray entered the season at 25-1 to win MVP, but quickly moved into the top tier of favorites and was 10-1 after Week 1.

Murray is completing 76.1% of his passes and has accounted for 12 touchdowns, while Mahomes has accounted for 14 touchdowns. Both quarterbacks have each thrown four interceptions this season.

Other quarterbacks are on the rise at sportsbooks, including Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has gone from +2,000 to +1,100 at Caesars, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has gone from +1,200 to +1,100.

The largest bet Caesars has taken on its MVP market so far is $20,000 on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at +1,500.

A quarterback has won the award 13 of the last 14 seasons.