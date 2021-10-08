College football betting nuggets: What to watch for in Week 6

Friday

Temple Owls at No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats (-29, 54), 7 ET on ESPN

Temple is 5-0 ATS in last five meetings against Cincinnati.

Temple is 4-1 ATS in last five meetings against AP Top 5 teams.

Cincinnati is 3-1 ATS in last four games favored by three touchdowns vs FBS opponent.

Stanford Cardinal at No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils (-12, 51.5), 10:30 ET on ESPN

Stanford 5-0 ATS in last five road games.

Arizona State is 4-11 ATS in last 15 as a favorite.

Arizona State is 1-7 ATS as a home favorite since 2019.

The under has hit in each of the last four meetings between these teams.

Saturday

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 20 Florida Gators (-38, 59.5), Noon ET on SECN

Florida is 5-1 ATS following a loss since 2019.

Vanderbilt is 4-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Vanderbilt is 1-4 ATS in its last five as a double-digit underdog.

Florida is 3-6 ATS when laying 35+ points against an SEC opponent, including 1-5 ATS in its last six.

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (-5, 50) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Noon ET

Michigan State is 4-1 ATS as a road favorite since 2018.

Rutgers is 4-1 ATS this season.

Michigan State has covered each of the last two meetings played in Piscataway, NJ.

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (-3.5, 63.5) vs No. 21 Texas Longhorns, Noon ET on ABC

Oklahoma is 4-0 ATS against ranked teams dating back to 2020.

Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS as a favorite this season.

Texas is 4-1 ATS this season, including 3-0 ATS in last three.

Entering Saturday, Oklahoma has been favored in 14 of the last 15 meetings, including 12 straight (5-9 ATS).

Maryland Terrapins at No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes (-21, 69.5), Noon ET

Maryland is 7-13 ATS as an underdog since 2018.

The over has hit in each of the last six meetings between these teams.

Maryland is 0-6 ATS in last six against ranked opponents.

Maryland is 4-11 ATS on the road since 2018.

No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (-6, 66.5), Noon ET on ESPN

Arkansas is 7-1 ATS in its last eight meetings against Ole Miss.

Arkansas 4-1 ATS in last five games as an underdog of a touchdown or less.

The under has hit in four of the last five games involving Arkansas with a total of 65 or more.

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (-14.5, 45.5) at No. 18 Auburn Tigers, 3:30 ET

Georgia is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 meetings against Auburn.

Auburn is 0-5 ATS in the last five against ranked teams.

Georgia is 4-1 ATS in the last five as a double-digit favorite.

Auburn is 1-5 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season.

Boise State Broncos at No. 10 BYU Cougars (-5, 56.5), 3:30 ET on ABC

Boise State is 3-0 ATS following a loss since the start of last season.

BYU 8-2 ATS in last 10 meetings against Boise State.

Boise State is 4-1 ATS against AP Top 10 teams over last 20 seasons.

Boise State is 4-1 ATS as a road underdog since 2017.

No. 19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-6.5, 57) at Syracuse Orange, 3:30 ET on ESPN 2

Syracuse is 9-3 ATS against ranked teams since 2017.

Wake Forest is 1-6-1 ATS as a road favorite since 2018.

Syracuse is 9-3 ATS in last 12 following a loss.

Syracuse is 5-1 ATS in last six as an underdog.

No. 24 SMU Mustangs (-13.5, 55.5) at Navy Midshipmen, 3:30 ET

SMU is 1-4 in last five as a road favorite.

Navy is 15-5 ATS in last 20 conference games.

SMU is 4-11 ATS in last 15 against Navy.

UConn Huskies (-3, 55.5) at UMass Minutemen, 3:30 ET

UConn 3-0 ATS in last three following a loss.

UConn is 1-7-1 ATS as a favorite since 2016.

UConn has covered three straight games, the Huskies longest streak since covering five-straight between 2011-12.

UMass is 6-14 ATS as an underdog since 2019.

UMass is 1-7 ATS in October dating back to 2018.

No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes (-2, 40.5), 4 ET

Iowa is 8-1 ATS against AP Top-5 teams since 2008.

Penn State is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 as an underdog.

Iowa is 5-0 ATS in last five against ranked teams.

Iowa is are 4-1 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3.

No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (-3.5, 50.5) at Nebraska Cornhuskers, 7:30 ET on ABC

Michigan is 0-7 ATS in its last seven as a top-10 team.

Nebraska is 4-0 ATS in last four as an underdog.

Nebraska is 3-9 ATS as a home underdog since 2013.

Michigan is 8-2 ATS in October since 2018.

No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-1, 47) at Virginia Tech Hokies, 7:30 ET

Virginia Tech is 4-1 ATS in last five as a home underdog.

The under is 4-0 in games involving the Hokies this season.

Virginia Tech is 1-4 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3.

Notre Dame is 4-2 ATS in last six following a loss.

LSU Tigers at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (-3, 50.5), 7:30 ET

LSU is 4-1 ATS in last five road games.

LSU is 10-4-1 ATS in last 15 against ranked opponents.

Kentucky is 5-1 ATS in last six home conference games.

1 Alabama Crimson Tide (-17.5, 51.5) at Texas A&M Aggies, 8 ET

Alabama is 11-4 ATS in last 15 as a favorite.

Alabama is 9-3 ATS in last 12 as a double-digit favorite.

Texas A&M is 0-3 ATS in last three as an underdog of 14-points or more.

The over is 3-0 in the last three meetings between these teams.

New Mexico Lobos at No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (-19.5, 42.5), 9 ET