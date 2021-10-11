Tom Brady tosses for 412 yards and five touchdowns in the Buccaneers' blowout win vs. the Dolphins. (1:43)

For the first time since January 2020, someone other than the Kansas City Chiefs is the consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl.

The defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved atop the odds to win the Super Bowl this week at U.S. sportsbooks. The Buccaneers are 11-2 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Buffalo Bills at 6-1. Kansas City is 13-2 while the Los Angeles Rams, at 17-2, round out the teams with single-digit Super Bowl odds.

The Chiefs fell to 2-3 after losing to the Bills 38-20 at home on Sunday night. It was their third outright loss as a favorite this season and dropped them out of the role as Super Bowl favorites for the first time since before the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Green Bay Packers are 12-1 to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Arizona Cardinals, who are the only remaining unbeaten team and have seen their odds improve from 40-1 at the start of the season to 13-1 after five weeks.

The Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are each 14-1, and the Los Angeles Chargers are 16-1.

The Chiefs' loss to the Bills capped a good week for the betting public, with multiple sportsbooks reporting a losing Sunday. Favorites went 10-4 straight-up and 8-6 against the spread Sunday.

"Today has been by far our worst Sunday of the season," John Murray, executive director of the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, told ESPN on Sunday night.