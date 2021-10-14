Jessica Mendoza details what to expect from the Game 5 starters in the Giants' Logan Webb and the Dodgers' Julio Urias. (1:23)

The odds are around pick 'em and the betting market is divided ahead of Thursday's National League Division Series Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Caesars Sportsbook on Thursday morning was offering either the Dodgers or Giants at -105 in the decisive Game 5. The early betting was very even. At BetMGM sportsbooks, 51% of the bets were on the Dodgers to begin the day.

The betting market was moving in favor of San Francisco early Thursday, which could end a long streak. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Dodgers have been favored over the Giants in their past 87 meetings. It's the second-longest current streak between divisional rivals, behind only that of the Houston Astros, who have been favored over the Texas Rangers in 89 consecutive games.

The last time the Giants were favored over the Dodgers was five years ago, on Oct. 2, 2016, the last day of the 2016 regular season. In their past 90 meetings with the Giants, including in the playoffs, the Dodgers are 50-40.

Overall, the Dodgers have been underdogs in only three games the previous two seasons, including the playoffs. Los Angeles lost all three of those games, which were played this season.

The Giants, on the other hand, have been underdogs 61 times this year -- despite posting the best record in baseball during the regular season (107-55). San Francisco started the season as a 100-1 long shot to win the World Series. The Giants' ability to overcome the hefty odds have left some sportsbooks facing significant liability.

"We didn't think they had a real chance to do this," SuperBook executive director John Murray told ESPN. "We consider the Dodgers the best team in baseball. We've thought that the whole season and thought it was just inevitable they would pass the Giants."

Out of the five remaining teams, the Giants, at +475, have the fourth-best World Series odds at Caesars Sportsbook, ahead of only the Atlanta Braves (+600).

The Astros, who will face the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series, are the current favorites to win the World Series at +200 at Caesars Sportsbook. The Dodgers are +350, and the Red Sox are +400.