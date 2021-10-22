College football betting nuggets - Should Wake Forest or Oregon bettors be worried?

No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (-27.5, 49) at Navy Midshipmen, Noon ET on ESPN2

The under is 16-7 in Cincinnati road games under Luke Fickell (since 2017).

This would be the largest underdog Navy has been under Ken Niumatalolo (first full season as head coach was in 2008). Previous was 24-point underdog at No. 11 UCF in 2018. The Midshipmen are 22-9 ATS as an underdog of at least 24 points since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, the best such cover percentage in FBS over that span (min. 20 games).

Navy has been a double-digit underdog in five straight games (3-1 ATS in previous four), its longest streak since 2000 (also five straight).

Navy is 32-17-2 ATS in conference games since joining the AAC in 2015, including 14-6 ATS in its last 20 such games.

Navy is 18-6-1 ATS against AP top-10 teams since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, the best such cover percentage in FBS over that span (min. 15 games).

Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS this season, all as a favorite.

No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (-38.5, 67.5) at Kansas Jayhawks, Noon ET on ESPN

Oklahoma is 16-24 ATS as a double-digit favorite under Lincoln Riley (since 2017). However, the Sooners are 4-3 ATS under Riley when favored by 35 or more points.

Kansas has covered four straight games against AP top-10 opponents, tied for the longest active streak in FBS (Arizona State, Army and Air Force).

Kansas has failed to cover seven straight home games as an underdog, the second-longest active streak in FBS behind Akron (11 straight).

Kansas is 0-5-1 ATS this season, one of five remaining teams without an ATS win (Indiana, Clemson, Missouri and New Mexico).

This will be the 104th straight game Kansas is an underdog in a conference game, by far the longest active streak in FBS. UNLV and UConn are tied with the second-longest such streak at 23.

Northwestern Wildcats at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (-23.5, 51), Noon ET

Northwestern is 25-12 ATS in conference games over the last five seasons.

Northwestern is 20-9 ATS in road games and 11-4-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2015.

Northwestern is 33-18 ATS as a road underdog under Pat Fitzgerald (since 2006), including 14-4 ATS since 2015. Only Purdue (15-4 ATS) has been better since 2015 (min. 15 games).

Michigan is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games off more than six days rest, including 4-8 ATS under Harbaugh.

Michigan is 5-1 ATS this season, its best cover percentage through six games under Jim Harbaugh (since 2015).

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (-23.5, 46.5), Noon ET on ABC

The total has gone under in four straight games involving Illinois.

Penn State is 4-1 ATS in its last five as a double-digit favorite while Illinois is 1-5 ATS in its last six as a double-digit underdog.

Penn State has failed to cover four straight conference games when favored by at least 20 points.

Penn State has covered five of its last six games as a favorite.

Penn State has covered three straight against Illinois (3-1 ATS overall under Franklin).

Penn State is 4-20-1 ATS following a loss under James Franklin (since 2014).

No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (-3, 52.5) at Army Black Knights, Noon ET

Wake Forest is 2-9-1 ATS as a road favorite under Dave Clawson (since 2014), the worst such cover percentage in FBS over that span (min. five games).

The total has gone under in four straight meetings, including 3-0 with Clawson and Monken at the helm.

The under is 7-0 when Army faces a ranked opponent under Monken.

Army has covered four straight as an underdog and is 25-16-1 ATS overall as an underdog under Jeff Monken (since 2014).

Wisconsin Badgers (-3, 40) at No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers, 3 ET

The under is 6-0 in games involving Purdue this season. The Boilermakers are the only remaining team with no games having gone over the total this season.

Purdue is 16-6 ATS as an underdog under Jeff Brohm (since 2017).

Wisconsin is 20-9 ATS in road games under Paul Chryst (since 2015), including 17-6 ATS as a road favorite.

Wisconsin has covered 11 of the last 15 meetings dating to 2003.

Wisconsin is 3-11 ATS against ranked opponents since 2018, including seven straight ATS losses, tied for the longest active streak in FBS (Maryland).

No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Iowa State Cyclones (-7, 47), 3:30 ET

This would be the third instance that an AP top-10 team is an underdog of six or more points against an unranked opponent since the 1978 FBS/FCS split. Each of the previous two times, an unranked USC team won and covered.

The under is 15-8 when Iowa State faces a ranked opponent under Campbell, including 11-4 since 2018.

Iowa State is 15-8 ATS against ranked opponents under Matt Campbell (since 2016), including 5-2 ATS against AP top-10 teams.

The under is 10-3 in Oklahoma State road games since 2019.

Oklahoma State is 10-3 outright under Mike Gundy (since 2005) against Iowa State.

Oklahoma State has covered 12 of its last 15 games as an underdog.

No. 10 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins (-2, 59.5), 3:30 ET on ABC

UCLA has lost 10 straight games outright against ranked opponents dating to 2011.

UCLA is 3-8 ATS as a home favorite under Chip Kelly (since 2018).

Oregon has failed to cover six straight conference games.

Oregon is 5-1 ATS when the line is between -3 and +3 since 2018 (first full season under Mario Cristobal).

Oregon is 1-5 ATS this season, including four straight ATS losses.

LSU Tigers at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (-9, 76), 3:30 ET

Four straight meetings have gone over the total.

This would be the largest favorite Ole Miss has been against LSU since the Rebels were a 10.5-point favorite on October 30, 1993 (L, 19-17).

LSU is 23-14-1 ATS in conference games since 2017 (2-2 ATS this season).

LSU is 15-8-1 ATS against ranked opponents since 2017.

LSU is 11-4 ATS as an underdog since 2017 (first full season under Ed Orgeron).

Clemson Tigers at No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (-3, 48), 3:30 ET on ESPN

Clemson has been favored in 43 straight conference games and 48 straight games against ACC opponents (including conference championship games). Both those streaks are the second-longest active streaks behind Alabama (52 and 57). Both are the second-longest streaks by an ACC team since the 1978 FBS/FCS split behind Florida State, which was favored in its first 96 games in the ACC (1992-2003).

Pittsburgh is 11-5-2 ATS under Pat Narduzzi (since 2015) when the line is between -3 and +3.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS this season, all as a favorite.

Clemson is 18-10 ATS as an underdog since 2009 (first full season under Dabo Swinney).

Clemson has failed to cover seven straight games dating to last season, tied for the second-longest active streak in FBS with New Mexico. Only Missouri (10) has a longer active streak.

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (-25.5, 67), 7 ET on ESPN

Alabama has covered eight straight games as a home favorite, the longest active streak in FBS.

Alabama is 10-4 ATS under Nick Saban (since 2007) against Tennessee.

Alabama has covered 10 of its last 13 conference games.

Alabama is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games as a double-digit favorite.

Tennessee has failed to cover six of its last 20 games against AP top-five teams dating to 2009. Josh Heupel is 1-4 ATS in his career against AP top-15 teams, although none of those games came against top-five opponents.