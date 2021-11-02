NFL MVP, Super Bowl futures watch: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers offer value

The MVP race is starting to crystallize a bit, as some of the contenders have seemingly become pretenders. Obviously things can still change with 10 weeks remaining but the main candidates are currently correlated to team success.

MVP options

Following losses by both Arizona and Tampa Bay, Josh Allen has established himself as the betting favorite (+300). This is something we anticipated at a 10-1 price, given Buffalo's relatively easy remaining schedule at the time. The Bills are also the Super Bowl betting favorites, cementing the concept yet again that this award is connected to the QB of a top seed.

Dak Prescott (+750) looms as an attractive price but his team also just won without him. Will the Dallas Cowboys take additional precautionary measures this season? I would pass. Matthew Stafford (+600) is a strong candidate, as the Rams are one of four one-loss teams atop the NFC. I'd pass right now.

The two guys that have caught my eye are Tom Brady (+550) and Aaron Rodgers (+900). Brady is entering the bye week but the Bucs next face four teams with losing records and then host both the Bills and Saints. Those could be huge games for this race. Rodgers' case is pretty self-explanatory, after waltzing into Arizona and dethroning the league's remaining undefeated team without his top three wide receivers. The Packers do have some difficult games left but two opponents seem more beatable now, given Kansas City's struggles and Seattle having to endure life without Russell Wilson.

MVP Favorites

Josh Allen +300

Kyler Murray +500

Tom Brady +550

Matthew Stafford +600

Dak Prescott +750

Aaron Rodgers +900

Lamar Jackson +2000

Justin Herbert +3000

Derek Carr +4000

Patrick Mahomes +5000

Joe Burrow +5000

Super Bowl options

The Kansas City Chiefs demonstrated once again on Monday night why they should not be considered Super Bowl contenders but their 13-1 odds still seem way too favorable. There is nothing about them that feels like they warrant a wager. Additionally, for me, Kansas City sort of serves as a line of demarcation where I would not consider any team below them on the betting board. However, the Los Angeles Chargers (25-1) and New England Patriots (60-1) offer some intrigue though.

Among the favorites, the Bills truly feel like they are poised for the top seed. I understand they stumbled in Tennessee but the remaining schedule is so favorable. In my eyes, they are the conference's best team so I could not fault anyone for a play at +550. Remember, if they land home-field advantage, The Ralph will be raucous and chilly for visiting teams.

As for the NFC, you could certainly make a strong case for the Cowboys at 10-1. I still believe the defense has some concerns and a Mike McCarthy mishap will likely cost them a key game, perhaps in the playoffs. But Dak Prescott makes this team so offensively potent so the defense just needs to be decent and McCarthy hasn't even cost Dallas a cover (7-0 ATS), let alone a loss. He just feels like the guy at third base on the blackjack table who's making horrendous decisions; eventually, you're going to leave the table - and possibly be broke.

Super Bowl futures

Buffalo Bills +550

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600

Los Angeles Rams +650

Green Bay Packers +900

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1100

Baltimore Ravens +1100

Kansas City Chiefs +1300

Tennessee Titans +1600

Los Angeles Chargers +2500

New Orleans Saints +3000

Cleveland Browns +4000

