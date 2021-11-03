The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win next year's title entering an offseason with a bevy of impactful stars on the free-agent market.

The Dodgers are the favorites, at 11-2 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Houston Astros (7-1) and the Braves (9-1). The New York Yankees are 10-1, with the Chicago White Sox at 12-1 and the Tampa Bay Rays at 14-1.

Odds To Win 2022 World Series Team Odds* Dodgers 11-2 Astros 7-1 Braves 9-1 Yankees 10-1 White Sox 12-1 Rays 14-1 Giants 16-1 Padres 16-1 Brewers 16-1 Blue Jays 18-1 Mets 20-1 Cardinals 25-1 Phillies 30-1 Athletics 40-1 Mariners 50-1 Angels 50-1 Guardians 50-1 Nationals 60-1 Marlins 80-1 Rockies 80-1 Royals 80-1 Twins 80-1 Tigers 80-1 Cubs 80-1 Pirates 125-1 Rangers 150-1 Diamondbacks 200-1 Orioles 200-1 *via Caesars Sportsbook

The Braves finished off the Astros with a series-clinching win in Game 6 on Tuesday in Houston. Atlanta's title ends a streak of 16 consecutive postseason appearances without winning a World Series, the longest such drought in MLB history. The Braves had to overcome long odds late in the season to get it done.

In August, shortly after all-star Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with an ACL injury, Atlanta could be found as high as 60-1 to win the World Series at some sportsbooks. The Braves didn't climb above. 500 until Aug. 6, making them the first team ever to reach the World Series after not having a winning record until that late in the season, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

With a slew of big names hitting the free-agent market, the offseason could see some notable odds movement. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Giants third baseman Kris Bryant are just a few of the stars who will be coveted this winter and could impact World Series odds depending where they land.

The San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers are each 16-1, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays (18-1) and New York Mets (20-1).

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Baltimore Orioles have the longest odds, at 200-1, entering the offseason.