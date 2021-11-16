NFL MVP, Super Bowl futures watch: Where things stand with Brady, Mahomes and Rodgers

How quickly things can change. A huge week by Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' blowout win over the Raiders, and struggles by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay's shocking loss to Washington have shaken up both the NFL's MVP race and the Super Bowl odds.

Here's an updated look at how things stand heading into Week 11.

MVP options

Is Patrick Mahomes setting us up for a dramatic MVP run? With a vintage performance of 406 passing yards and five touchdowns without an interception on Sunday night, Mahomes lifted the Chiefs into first place in the AFC West. However, as for a wager, let's pump the brakes a bit.

Mahomes was spectacular, but the Raiders defense deserves some blame. Plus, he needs to demonstrate much more consistency, and Kansas City has to string together several more wins in order for me to get serious about backing him at the counter to outshine other quarterbacks.

It is certainly worth noting, however, that his odds dropped from 60-1 to 25-1. The Chiefs host the Cowboys this Sunday, and we will learn a lot about both Mahomes and Dak Prescott (+700).

However, other quarterbacks continue to struggle. Just days after becoming the new betting favorite, Tom Brady (+450) threw two interceptions and the Bucs were upset at Washington. Josh Allen (+250) became the betting favorite on Monday after he bounced back from Buffalo's upset loss to Jacksonville with a resounding win over the Jets. While I think he is in line to win this award, I cannot back him at such low odds.

Aaron Rodgers (+1000) seems like the best play this week. He's basically as dynamic as he's ever been. Additionally, Green Bay looked feeble in the one game he missed. I do think his handling of his vaccination status will cost him votes, but if the Packers land the NFC's one-seed, the reigning MVP is going to have a strong case.

MVP Favorites

Josh Allen +250

Tom Brady +450

Dak Prescott +700

Matthew Stafford +700

Kyler Murray +1000

Aaron Rodgers +1000

Lamar Jackson +1100

Justin Herbert +2000

Patrick Mahomes +2500

Ryan Tannehill +5000

Joe Burrow +6000

Super Bowl options

At some point, we must remember the Titans. Tennessee owns the AFC's best record, and they do expect star running back Derrick Henry back for the playoffs. Tennessee is only 5-1 to win the conference and 11-1 to win the Super Bowl. I am not ready to pull the trigger, but I certainly feel silly for continuing to dismiss them.

The Packers (+900) still appear undervalued. While Rodgers commands so much attention, and deservedly so, the defense feels like the difference-maker. It ranks in the top three in points allowed, yards allowed, yards per play allowed, yards per attempt allowed and opponent passer rating. Perhaps we are all conditioned to overlook the Pack because Rodgers has only reached one Super Bowl. However, I blame Mike McCarthy for those failures, and this year's defense is legitimate.

Do we believe in the Patriots (+2500)? ESPN's FPI ranks them as the AFC's second-best team, with AFC East foe Buffalo as the top team. New England has won and covered four straight games, while rookie Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable and effective with each passing week. The defense speaks for itself. Bill Belichick is a mastermind, and Prescott is the only quarterback that has truly played well in New England's 10 games.

They are firing on all cylinders, but I wonder about their ceiling. I believe in Belichick to scheme well against limited quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, but what happens when they face an elite team? It may not matter because the AFC is inferior to the NFC right now. We will learn a lot in December when they face the Bills twice, but I couldn't blame anyone for a Pats future right now.

The Colts (+6000) are actually pretty intriguing. They lost the big showdowns against Tennessee, and we know Carson Wentz's shortcomings all too well, but the upside is there for a wild-card run. Indy's defense is as good as anyone's, and the offense has potential, thanks to Jonathan Taylor. I have made worse bets than Indy at 30-1 to win the AFC.

Super Bowl futures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600

Buffalo Bills +600

Los Angeles Rams +750

Green Bay Packers +900

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Arizona Cardinals +1000

Tennessee Titans +1100

Kansas City Chiefs +1100

Baltimore Ravens +1300

New England Patriots +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +2800

Cleveland Browns +4000

