The odds to win the Heisman Trophy shifted over the weekend, with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud emerging as the odds-on favorite at U.S. sportsbooks.

Stroud is the favorite at -220 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +175.

Stroud entered the weekend behind Young in the Heisman odds but put together a prolific performance in the Buckeyes' 56-7 rout of Michigan State on Saturday. Stroud completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns. The freshman quarterback has 3,468 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this season. He'll have a spotlight game this weekend when the Buckeyes travel Ann Arbor to take on rival Michigan. Ohio State is an 8-point favorite over the Wolverines.

Young also had a big game Saturday, setting an Alabama single-game record with 559 yards in the Crimson Tide's 42-35 win over Arkansas. He accounted seven touchdowns, including five through the air.

Stroud is the latest in a string of Heisman favorites this season. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral and Young have each been atop the odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. Corral is now 20-1, followed by Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker at 25-1.

Heisman ballots will be distributed Nov. 29, with the deadline for votes Dec. 6. The Heisman Ceremony presentation will be held Dec. 11.