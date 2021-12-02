College football betting nuggets: Conference championship weekend

Friday
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (-1.5, 72.5) at UTSA Roadrunners, 7 ET
UTSA has covered six straight games when the line is between -3 and +3, including 3-0 ATS under Jeff Traylor (since 2020).
Western Kentucky is 9-3 ATS this season (tied third-best cover percentage in FBS), including five straight covers.
Western Kentucky has covered four straight games as a favorite, tied for the second-longest active streak in FBS.
UTSA is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games following a loss, including 3-1 ATS under Traylor.
Western Kentucky has covered five straight games against conference opponents, tied for the longest active streak in FBS (North Texas, Old Dominion).
The under is 5-1 in UTSA home games this season (1-5 in road games).
No. 10 Oregon Ducks vs No. 14 Utah Utes (-3, 59.5), 8 ET on ABC
Utah is 27-13-1 ATS in games against conference opponents over the last five seasons (all under Kyle Whittingham), the second-best cover percentage in FBS over that span. That includes 22-11 ATS as a favorite.
Four straight games involving Oregon against an AP-ranked opponent have gone under the total.
Oregon is 6-2 ATS when the line is between -3 and +3 since 2018, Mario Cristobal's first full season as head coach.
Saturday
No. 9 Baylor Bears vs No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (-5.5, 46.5), Noon ET on ABC
Oklahoma State is 9-2-1 ATS this season, the second-best cover percentage in FBS behind Michigan (10-2 ATS). That includes 6-2-1 ATS as a favorite and 8-0-1 ATS against conference opponents.
Oklahoma State is 15-6-1 ATS against ranked teams in the last five seasons (all under Mike Gundy). Baylor is 12-5 ATS against ranked opponents over that same span, including 5-1 ATS under Dave Aranda (since 2020).
Oklahoma State is 18-7-3 against Baylor since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, including 11-6 ATS under Gundy (since 2005).
The under is 12-4 in December games involving Oklahoma State under Gundy. The Cowboys have covered 11 of those 16 games.
Kent State Golden Flashes (-3, 74) vs Northern Illinois Huskies, Noon ET on ESPN
Northern Illinois is 4-2 ATS when the line is between -3 and +3 under Thomas Hammock (since 2019), including 3-0 ATS this season.
Kent State is 5-1 ATS as a favorite this season.
Kent State is 1-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season.
The over is 5-0-1 in Northern Illinois' last six games (over 2-4 in first six games this season).
Northern Illinois has failed to cover seven straight games in December (0-2 ATS under Hammock).
Kent State is 11-5 ATS in games in November or later under Sean Lewis (since 2018). The over is also 12-4 in those games.
Utah State Aggies at No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (-6, 50), 3 ET
Utah State is 5-1 ATS in road games this season.
Utah State has covered five of its last six games after starting the season 3-3 ATS.
San Diego State has covered four of the last five meetings.
The under is 10-4 in San Diego State games against conference opponents since 2020, the beginning of Brady Hoke's second stint with the team.
The under is 8-2 in games involving San Diego State in November or later since 2020.
Appalachian State Mountaineers (-3, 53) at No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 3:30 ET on ESPN
Appalachian State is 4-1 ATS in road games this season.
This will be third time Louisiana is a home underdog under Billy Napier (since 2018). The Ragin' Cajuns won the previous two games outright.
The under is 5-1 in Louisiana home games this season (9-3 overall).
Appalachian State has covered five of its last six games after starting the season 3-3 ATS.
Appalachian State is 2-19 outright against AP-ranked opponents all-time. One of those wins came this season against No. 14 Coastal Carolina.
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (-6.5, 50) vs No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, 4 ET
This would be the largest underdog Alabama has been under Nick Saban (since 2007) since giving 10 points to No. 2 Florida in the 2008 SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide have given six or more points four previous times under Saban and are 1-2-1 ATS in those games. Overall, Alabama is 5-3-1 ATS as an underdog under Saban.
This would snap Alabama's 92-game streak as a favorite, the longest streak by any team since the 1978 FBS/FCS split.
Nick Saban is 3-0 outright against Kirby Smart, all as a favorite (1-2 ATS).
The under is 4-0 in games involving Georgia against AP-ranked opponents this season.
The total has gone over in eight of the last nine meetings.
Alabama has failed to cover 3 straight games against conference opponents. The Crimson Tide haven't had 4 straight ATS losses against conference opponents since a 6-game streak from 2002-03.
Georgia is 7-3 ATS in games in December or later under Kirby Smart (since 2016).
No. 16 Houston Cougars at No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (-10.5, 53.5), 4 ET on ABC
Houston is 7-1 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2015, including 3-1 ATS under Dana Holgorsen (since 2019).
Cincinnati is 4-0 ATS against teams with winning records this season.
Houston is 15-5 ATS against AP top-5 teams since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, the best cover percentage in FBS over that span (min. 10 games).
Houston is 11-3-1 ATS in its last 15 as a road underdog, including 5-2 ATS under Holgorsen.
Houston has failed to cover five straight games in December or later.
The under is 11-2 in Cincinnati games against AP-ranked opponents under Luke Fickell (since 2017).
The over is 5-1 in Houston road games this season (2-3 in home games).
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (-10.5, 43.5) vs No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes, 8 ET
This would be the fourth straight Big Ten Championship game with a double-digit spread. The underdog is 2-1 ATS in the previous three.
Michigan is 10-2 ATS this season, the best cover percentage in FBS. That includes 5-1 ATS as a double-digit favorite.
Iowa has covered seven straight games against AP-ranked opponents, tied for the second-longest active streak in FBS with Fresno State. Tulsa has covered 11 straight such games.
The over is 5-1 in games involving Michigan against an AP-ranked opponent over the last two seasons.
Iowa is 11-5 ATS against AP top-5 teams under Kirk Ferentz (since 1999), the fourth-best cover percentage in FBS over that span. That includes a 7-1 ATS mark since 2010.
Iowa is 14-6 ATS as a double-digit underdog since 2000.
Iowa is 14-6 ATS in games in December or later under Ferentz, including five straight covers dating to 2017.
No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (-3, 72.5) vs No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 8 ET on ABC
This would be the smallest spread in an ACC Championship since No. 12 Georgia Tech was a 1-point favorite against No. 25 Clemson in 2009.
Pittsburgh is 9-3 ATS this season (all as a favorite), tied for the third-best cover percentage in FBS (North Texas, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame).
Pittsburgh is 11-5-2 ATS when the line is between -3 and +3 under Pat Narduzzi (since 2015).
Wake Forest is 15-5 ATS against AP-ranked opponents under Dave Clawson (since 2014), including 3-0 ATS since 2020.
The over is 6-1 in games involving Wake Forest in November or later since 2020.
This would be the highest total in a game involving Pittsburgh under Narduzzi. The current high is 72 on November 11, 2021 against North Carolina, which went under (53).