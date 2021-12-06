Notable Bets: An unusual divide on the Georgia-Michigan line

Hours after the opening lines of the College Football Playoff semifinal between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines hit the board Sunday afternoon, an interesting divide emerged at sportsbooks in the United States and offshore.

These days, it's not often that you see a variety of lines, especially on big games. But on Sunday night, most sportsbooks had Georgia listed as 7.5-point favorites over Michigan in the Orange Bowl, while FanDuel and the Las Vegas-based Circa Sports had the Bulldogs as 9-point favorites and influential offshore sportsbook BetCRIS had Georgia -8.5.

"My number is [Georgia] -10, but others had it 8," Matt Metcalf, sportsbook director for Circa, told ESPN in a text message Sunday night, adding that he split the difference and opened the Bulldogs -9. There was no early action on Michigan at the higher number.

Across town, at the Westgate SuperBook, veteran Las Vegas oddsmaker Ed Salmons said he dropped Georgia four points in his power ratings after its poor performance against Alabama, a significant move, especially this late in the season. He also raised Michigan after its impressive blowout of Iowa. Yet, even after those adjustments, Salmons still had had the Bulldogs rated nine points better than the Wolverines.

"We definitely had Georgia more towards -10," Salmons said a few hours after opening the Bulldogs at -7.5.

Salmons believes that the popularity of Michigan nationally is playing a factor in keeping the line near a touchdown at most sportsbooks, especially those that cater heavily to the betting public.

"We think there will be a ton of Michigan support," Salmons said.

But he likes the Bulldogs.

"When I adjust that much in a week," Salmons noted about his modifications to his power ratings, "and it's still saying to bet this team, unless there's some injury I don't know about, usually it leads me to the right team."

With more than three weeks before the game kicks off on Dec. 31, the market will likely flatten out at the same line. But will that be closer to Georgia -9 or -7.5? Stay tuned.

Now, for this week's Notable Bets.

NFL Notables

• Entering Monday Night Football, favorites are 8-5 against the spread (ATS). Heavily backed teams like the Dolphins, Colts and Cardinals each covered the spread, leading to the best Sunday the betting public has had in a month.

"The public were due -- and just in time to put me back on their Christmas card list," Craig Mucklow, director of trading for Caesars Sportsbook, told ESPN, calling Sunday a "tremendous day for the public."

• The SuperBook also took it on the chin on Sunday, mostly due to a VIP casino player, who hit four five-team parlays, a three-teamer and a two-teamer. The parlays featured some college games from Saturday and some early Sunday soccer matches and all closed with the Dolphins, who covered as 7-point favorites in a 20-9 win over the Giants.

"Dolphins, Cardinals, Rams all big losers for us," said John Murray, executive director of the SuperBook. "Bucs covering didn't help, either. We did well on the [Washington] Football Team beating the Raiders.

"Overall, we can't complain," he added. "We had a great day Saturday and are coming off our best November ever. And I doubt your readers would feel bad for me, even if we weren't having such a great recent run. We move on to next week. Much better slate of games."

• The total on the Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and Bills has dropped five points, from 46 to 41, with weather expected to be a factor. Forecasts are calling for 26 mph winds, with temperatures dipping to near freezing during the game.

What were the odds?

+155: Cincinnati's odds to make the College Football Playoffs in early November after the first playoff rankings were released at Caesars Sportsbook.

10-1: Michigan's odds to make the College Football Playoff in early November at Caesars Sportsbook after the first playoffs ranking were released.

What are the odds?

+120: Alabama became the favorite to win the CFP national championship at +120 after its win over Georgia on Saturday. The Crimson Tide were installed as 13.5-point favorites over Cincinnati. Georgia opened as a 7-point favorite over Michigan. The Bulldogs, who had been the consensus national championship favorites since Week 6, are now +135, followed by Michigan at +800 and Cincinnati at +1,400.