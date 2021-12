Point spreads and totals for all 45 college football bowl games

The College Football Playoff field is finally set, along with the rest of the bowl matchups.

There are plenty of betting opportunities over the course of 45 bowl games.

Here are the spreads for every one, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Note: All times Eastern for bowl matchups

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo Rockets vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

12 p.m. on ESPN at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Line: Toledo -10, 53.5

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

6 p.m. on ESPN2 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Line: Coastal Carolina -10, 63.5

Saturday, Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

11 a.m. on ESPN at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla.

Line: Appalachian State -2.5, 68

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers

Noon on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Line: Jackson State -12, 41.5

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl: UTEP Miners vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

2:15 p.m. on ESPN at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M.

Line: Fresno State -11, 50.5

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB Blazers vs. No. 13 BYU Cougars

3:30 p.m. on ABC at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La.

Line: BYU -7, 54.5

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Liberty Flames

5:45 p.m. on ESPN at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Line: Liberty -8.5, 59

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel: Utah State Aggies vs. Oregon State Beavers

7:30 p.m. on ABC at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Line: Oregon State -7, 65.5