NFL MVP watch: Can anyone catch Tom Brady for MVP?

Last night's New England Patriots win in Buffalo gave the Pats the current one seed in the AFC and a leg up in the AFC East battle. The Arizona Cardinals maintain the top seed in the NFC with the Green Bay Packers on their heels and back this week off a bye. We are down to five weeks left in the regular season and plenty to play for. Can anyone catch the ageless Tom Brady for MVP? Here is your weekly check in on Super Bowl odds and races in notable awards.

Super Bowl odds

After Monday's bizarre and windy win at Buffalo, the Patriots now own the AFC's top seed. But how good are they? Bill Belichick didn't seem to trust his rookie quarterback all that much, only allowing three pass attempts. The defense is clearly the calling card but I just wonder what happens when the playoffs arrive and New England has to face strong offenses that aren't limited by winds approaching 40 miles per hour. New England (+800) is the fourth favorite right now and only Kansas City (+650) has shorter odds in the AFC.

The Packers (+750) have a tough remaining schedule with games against the Ravens, Browns and Vikings. About two weeks ago their odds were in the double-digits but now they feel properly valued. Green Bay has a shot at the top seed, given its head-to-win over Arizona, but the NFC is so top-heavy that all contenders should have beefier odds than you would think.

What if the Rams (13-1) put it together? They visit Arizona this week for Monday Night Football and are certainly capable of winning the Super Bowl. Remember, this is a team that pretty much dominated Tampa Bay in September. But it's also a team that recently suffered a three-game skid and looked shaky.

I still maintain the Colts are a contender and built for a cold weather playoff run. They are still 20-1 to win the AFC. Indy hosts New England after its bye week and then travels to Arizona on Christmas. We will learn a lot over their next two games.

Super Bowl futures

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +525

Kansas City Chiefs +650

Green Bay Packers +750

New England Patriots +800

Arizona Cardinals +800

Buffalo Bills +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Los Angeles Rams +1300

Baltimore Ravens +1500

Tennessee Titans +2200

MVP odds

We have approached a juncture of the MVP race where it's time to start asking ourselves what it would take for the favorite not to win the award. Tom Brady is a +140 betting favorite and the other quarterbacks all have legitimate paths to victory so this is not a mere formality.

The biggest hurdle for Brady to clear is this Sunday, when the Bucs host Josh Allen (+1000) and the Bills. If Tampa Bay holds serve at home, it will play its final four games against teams currently with losing records. Allen had a golden opportunity on Monday night but Buffalo came up short in a game dominated by wind.

Aaron Rodgers (+550) is the second-favorite and he does feel like Brady's biggest competition. However, even if Green Bay lands the NFC's top seed, do you anticipate voters giving him the nod in the wake of his COVID-19 fiasco and the offseason circus he created? I do not.

Patrick Mahomes (+900) is lurking and while the Chiefs have won five straight, he has posted pedestrian numbers outside of his Sunday Night Football performance vs. the Raiders. He actually has had consecutive games without a touchdown pass. With that being said, Kansas City has a chance to finish with the AFC's best record and he could explode the final five games.

Dak Prescott (14-1) is interesting. Dallas probably will not finish with either of the NFC's top seeds but there is a chance, especially if they win in Arizona in Week 17. He missed a game this year and also has struggled when the Cowboys played without key wide receivers so if he finishes the final month with impressive numbers, there is a path to the award.

MVP futures

Tom Brady +140

Josh Allen +1000

Aaron Rodgers +550

Dak Prescott +1400

Patrick Mahomes +900

Matthew Stafford +1600

Justin Herbert +1600

Kyler Murray +900

Lamar Jackson +1600

Jonathan Taylor +1600

Other awards to watch