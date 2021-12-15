College football betting nuggets: Bowl season betting trends

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

- Michigan was 100-1 to win the College Football Playoff entering the season, while Cincinnati was 80-1. They are the two biggest preseason long shots to ever make the College Football Playoff.

Longest Preseason Title Odds >>> Teams to Reach College Football Playoff Year Team Odds Result 2021 Michigan 100-1 ? 2021 Cincinnati 80-1 ? 2018 Notre Dame 30-1 L, Semifinals 2017 Clemson 30-1 L, Semifinals 2016 Washington 30-1 L, Semifinals 2015 Oklahoma 30-1 L, Semifinals 2020 Notre Dame 28-1 L, Semifinals

- Cincinnati is a 13.5-point underdog against Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The Bearcats are the second team since the 1978 FBS/FCS split to be at least a 13-point underdog despite entering the game with a record of 10-0 or better.

Largest Underdog Entering Game 10-0 or Better Since 1978 FBS/FCS Split Year Team Opponent Spread Result 1993 2 Nebraska (11-0) 1 Florida State +16.5 L, 18-16 2021 4 Cincinnati (13-0) 1 Georgia +13.5 ? 2004 10 Boise State (11-0) 7 Louisville +12.5 L, 44-40 2009 4 Cincinnati (12-0) 5 Florida +12 L, 51-24 2002 2 Ohio State (13-0) 1 Miami +12 W, 31-24 2000 1 Oklahoma (12-0) 3 Florida State +11.5 W, 13-2

- The outright winners in College Football Playoff games are 17-4 ATS. Alabama has accounted for all four ATS losses. Excluding the Crimson Tide, outright winners are 13-0 ATS in College Football Playoff history (6-0 ATS as a favorite).

- Since the College Football Playoff's inception in 2015, the No. 3 team has never won the title. No. 3 Georgia has the second-shortest odds (+135) to win the College Football Playoff behind Alabama (+120).

- Alabama has played 15 previous bowls with a closing total below 60 under Nick Saban. The over is 11-4 in those games. The total in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is 58.

- Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Utah's Kyle Whittingham make up the top four best career cover percentages in bowl games among participating head coaches this season (min. 10 bowl appearances). A couple of other notables who don't meet the minimum are Minnesota's P.J. Fleck (3-1-1 ATS) and Penn State's James Franklin (6-3 ATS).

Best Career ATS Bowl Records Head Coaches Participating in Bowls (min. 10 bowl appearances) Coach W-L-P Current School Mike Gundy 10-5-0 Oklahoma State Kirk Ferentz 11-6-0 Iowa Dabo Swinney 11-6-0 Clemson Kyle Whittingham 9-5-0 Utah

- Houston's Dana Holgorsen, Utah State's Blake Anderson, Middle Tennessee State's Rick Stockstill, Wake Forest's Dave Clawson and Mississippi State's Mike Leach make up the top-5 worst career cover percentages in bowl games among participating head coaches this season (min. 5 bowl appearances).

Worst Career ATS Bowl Records Head Coaches Participating in Bowls (min. 5 bowl appearances) Coach W-L-P Current School Dana Holgorsen 1-7-0 Houston Blake Anderson 1-4-0 Utah State Rick Stockstill 2-6-0 Middle Tennessee State Dave Clawson 2-6-0 Wake Forest Mike Leach 5-11-0 Mississippi State

- The Pac-12 is 8-22-1 ATS in bowl games since 2016, the worst cover percentage among any FBS conference over that span. Six Pac-12 schools will play in a bowl game this season and all but one (Oregon State) is an underdog.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel: Utah State vs. Oregon State (-7), Dec. 18 at 7:30 ET on ABC

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: 18 NC State vs. UCLA (+1), Dec. 28 at 8 ET

Valero Alamo Bowl: 14 Oregon (+4.5) vs. 16 Oklahoma, Dec. 29 at 9:15 ET on ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State (+7), Dec. 30 at 10:30 ET on ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State (+2.5) vs. Miami, Dec. 31 at Noon ET

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X: 6 Ohio State vs. 11 Utah (+6.5), Jan. 1 at 5 ET on ESPN

- SP+ second-order wins provides a way to assess "lucky" and "unlucky" teams this season. The idea is a team with a negative difference between its 2nd-order wins and its actual wins has been lucky while a team with a positive difference has been unlucky.

For games with a closing spread of 3 points or less, lucky teams are 41-15-1 ATS since 2009, including 25-6-1 since 2014 when facing an unlucky team in bowl games (h/t Bill Connelly). Note, these records exclude the 2020 season. The teams that met this criteria in 2019 went 5-0 ATS. Nine games that meet this criteria as of Dec. 12 are ("lucky" team in bold):

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State (-3) , Dec. 18 at 11 AM ET on ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (+3) vs. Wyoming, Dec. 21 at 3:30 ET on ESPN

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas (+3) vs. Miami (OH), Dec. 23 at 3:30 ET on ESPN

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: 20 Houston (+3) vs. Auburn, Dec. 28 at Noon ET on ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Air Force (+1.5) vs. Louisville, Dec. 28 at 3:15 ET on ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: 18 NC State (-1) vs. UCLA, Dec. 28 at 8 ET

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Miami (-2.5) , Dec. 31 at Noon ET

Outback Bowl: 21 Arkansas (+2) vs. Penn State, Jan. 1 at Noon ET on ESPN2

TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU (+1) vs. Kansas State, Jan. 4 at 9 ET on ESPN

- Service academies have covered 21 of their past 30 bowl appearances (since 2003), including a 9-2 ATS mark since 2015. The over is 19-11 and 9-2 respectively in each of those spans. Two service academies will be in action this bowl season:

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Air Force (+1.5, 55.5) vs. Louisville, Dec. 28 at 3:15 ET on ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army (-3.5, 58.5), Dec. 22 at 8 ET on ESPN

- Since 2000, Mountain West teams are 12-5-1 ATS as underdogs of six points or more in bowl games, including 5-0 ATS since 2016. Two Mountain West teams meet this criteria as of Dec. 12:

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel: Utah State (+7) vs. Oregon State, Dec. 18 at 7:30 ET on ABC

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis at Hawai'i (+7), Dec. 24 at 8 ET on ESPN

- Keep an eye on Wyoming as a 3-point favorite versus Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Cowboys are led by coach Craig Bohl, who sports a 10-3 career ATS record in the postseason (7-3 ATS with FCS North Dakota State, 3-0 ATS with Wyoming).

- Three head coaches who have had success as underdogs in their careers and find their teams getting points in a bowl game are Arkansas' Sam Pittman (11-4 ATS), Arizona State's Herm Edwards (11-6 ATS) and Utah's Kyle Whittingham (38-22-1 ATS).

- Three head coaches who have had success as favorites and find their teams laying points in a bowl game are Kansas State's Chris Klieman (9-4-1 ATS), Liberty's Hugh Freeze (48-29-1 ATS) and Ohio State's Ryan Day (20-13-1 ATS). Liberty's 23-12-1 overall ATS record under Freeze (since 2019) is tied for the best cover percentage in FBS over that span with Oklahoma State.

- Notre Dame enters bowl season with the longest active cover streak in FBS at seven games. The Fighting Irish will face Oklahoma State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on January 1 at 1 ET on ESPN. Notre Dame is a 2-point favorite as of Dec. 12. The Fiesta Bowl will also feature two of the five teams with a cover percentage of .750 or better this season.

Best Cover Percentage in FBS - This Season Team Cover Pct ATS Michigan .846 11-2-0 Pittsburgh .769 10-3-0 North Texas .750 9-3-0 Oklahoma State .750 9-3-0 Notre Dame .750 9-3-0

- Among bowl teams, Florida enters with the longest active ATS losing streak in FBS at six games. The Gators are 7-point favorites against UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. That game is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 7 ET on ESPN.

- In the past five seasons, the over is 15-5 in bowl games with a closing total of 46 or less. As of Dec. 12, six games meet this criteria: