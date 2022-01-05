NFL betting market watch: Week 18 brings big line moves

With varying degrees of motivation in Week 18, several games have seen significant line movement.

The point spreads on Chiefs-Broncos, Packers-Lions, Colts-Jaguars and Panthers-Buccaneers had each moved six or more points off the previous week's number as of Wednesday.

• The Chiefs went from 3-point to 10-point favorites over the Broncos in one of the Saturday night games. Denver has been eliminated from playoff contention, while Kansas City must win Saturday and have the Titans lose to the Texans to have a chance at the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

• The Packers, who have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, went from 11-point to 2-point favorites over the Lions.

• The Colts were 15.5-point favorites over the Jaguars on Wednesday, after being only 8.5-point favorites last week. Indianapolis can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

• The Buccaneers have gone from 16.5-point favorites to 8-point favorites over the Panthers.

Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook, says he treats Week 18 a little like the preseason and pointed to the Cowboys-Eagles game Saturday as a challenge. Dallas was listed as a 1.5-point favorite Sunday, but the line had grown to Cowboys -7.5 as of Wednesday.

"There just seems to be no reason for the Eagles to play their start players," Pullen said in a company release. "But [coach Nick] Sirianni seems to be a bit of a wild card, so we'll see what he does. The line could go a little higher with all the uncertainty there."

NFL market watch

Here is our weekly look at how the NFL betting market is shaping up leading into the weekend.

For consistency, lines, totals and betting percentages are from Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted. The betting percentages are not specific to the current line or total and are designed to provide a snapshot of the early action. The look-ahead lines were offered in advance of the previous week's games. Most numbers were reopened Sunday night.

Last week's look-ahead line: Ravens -6.5, 42

Sunday: Ravens -4.5, 42

Wednesday: Ravens -5.5, 41.5

Spread action: 59% of the bets and 51% of the money wagered is on the Steelers.

Total action: 67% of the bets and 77% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Buccaneers -16.5, 43

Sunday: Buccaneers -9.5, 42.5

Wednesday: Buccaneers -8, 42

Spread action: 78% of the bets are on the Buccaneers, but 59% of the money wagered is on the Panthers.

Total action: 82% of the bets and 92% of the money wagered is on the over.

Last week's look-ahead line: Colts -8.5, 44.5

Sunday: Colts -14.5, 44

Wednesday: Colts -15.5, 44.5

Spread action: 52% of the bets and 66% of the money wagered is on the over.

Total action: 50% of the bets and 51% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Football Team -4, 41

Sunday: Football Team -6.5, 39

Wednesday: Football Team -7, 38.5

Spread action: 87% of the bets and 99% of the money wagered is on the Football Team.

Total action: 50% of the bets and 59% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Bills -17, 45

Sunday: Bills -17, 45.5

Wednesday: Bills -16.5, 42

Spread action: 81% of the bets and 81% of the money wagered is on the Jets.

Total action: 65% of the bets and 86% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Vikings -6, 45

Sunday: Vikings -3, 44.5

Wednesday: Vikings -2.5 (-120), 44.5

Spread action: 64% of the bets are on the Vikings, but 70% of the money wagered is on the Bears.

Total action: 91% of the bets and 98% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Titans -9.5, 44

Sunday: Titans -11, 43

Wednesday: Titans -10.5, 43

Spread action: 56% of the bets are on the Titans, but 88% of the money wagered is on the Texans.

Total action: 67% of the bets and 66% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Saints -3.5, 42

Sunday: Saints -4.5, 40

Wednesday: Saints -4.5, 40

Spread action: 51% of the bets are on the Saints, but 85% of the money wagered is on the Falcons.

Total action: 80% of the bets are on the under, but 76% of the money wagered is on the over.

Last week's look-ahead line: Cowboys -3.5, 44.5

Sunday: Cowboys -1.5, 41

Wednesday: Cowboys -7, 42.5

Spread action: 67% of the bets and 95% of the money wagered is on the Cowboys.

Total action: 80% of the bets and 83% of the money wagered is on the over.

Last week's look-ahead line: Patriots -2.5, 39.5

Sunday: Patriots -5.5, 40

Wednesday: Patriots -6.5, 40

Spread action: 72% of the bets and 59% of the money wagered is on the Patriots.

Total action: 88% of the bets and 82% of the money wagered is on the over.

Last week's look-ahead line: Browns -1.5, 46

Sunday: Browns -3, 44

Wednesday: Bengals -2.5, 41

Spread action: 84% of the bets are on the Bengals, but 56% of the money wagered is on the Browns.

Total action: 50% of the bets and 52% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Packers -11, 46.5

Tuesday: Packers -2, 42.5

Wednesday: Packers -2, 42.5

Spread action: 95% of the bets and 87% of the money wagered is on the Packers.

Total action: 67% of bets and 66% of money wagered is on the over.

Last week's look-ahead line: Chiefs -3, 43.5

Sunday: Chiefs -10, 44.5

Wednesday: Chiefs -10, 44

Spread action: 85% of the bets and 72% of the money wagered is on the Chiefs.

Total action: 79% of the bets and 82% of the money wagered is on the over.

Last week's look-ahead line: Cardinals -5, 46.5

Sunday: Cardinals -6.5, 48

Wednesday: Arizona -6.5, 48

Spread action: 87% of the bets and 66% of the money wagered is on the Cardinals.

Total action: 63% of the bets and 77% of the money is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Rams -6, 44.5

Sunday: Rams -5.5, 44.5

Wednesday: Rams -4.5, 44.5

Spread action: 54% of the bets and 73% of the money wagered is on the 49ers.

Total action: 52% of bets and 72% of the money wagered is on the under.

Last week's look-ahead line: Chargers -2.5, 47.5

Sunday: Chargers -3, 48.5

Wednesday: Chargers -3, 49.5

Spread action: 62% of the bets and 80% of the money wagered is on the Chargers.

Total action: 52% of the bets and 72% of the money wagered is on the under.