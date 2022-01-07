College football national championship betting nuggets: Alabama vs. Georgia

As of Wednesday, Georgia is a three-point favorite in the College Football Playoff National Championship game over Alabama. It's the third time since 2010 that Alabama has been an underdog. Each of the previous two times came against Georgia, and each of the previous two times, Alabama won by at least 17 points.

Alabama was a six-point underdog in the first meeting. It snapped a 92-game streak of Alabama being favored, the longest streak by any team since the 1978 FBS/FCS split. The total has also risen three points from the first meeting.

Odds for Georgia-Alabama Meetings This Season Date Line Total Dec. 4 UGA -6 49 Jan. 10 UGA -3 51.5

Alabama is 6-4 outright and 6-3-1 ATS as an underdog under Nick Saban, including 5-1 outright and ATS since his second season in 2008.

Alabama as Underdog Under Nick Saban Year Opponent Spread Result 2021 vs 3 Georgia +3 ? 2021 vs 1 Georgia +6.5 Won 41-24 2015 at 8 Georgia +1 Won 38-10 2009 vs 1 Florida +5 Won 32-13 2008 at 2 Florida +10 Lost 31-20 2008 at 3 Georgia +6.5 Won 41-30 2008 at 9 Clemson +4.5 Won 34-10 2007 at 25 Auburn +6 Lost 17-10 2007 3 LSU +7 Lost 41-34 2007 20 Tennessee +1 Won 41-17 2007 at Florida State +2 Lost 21-14

Fewest Games as Underdog Since 2010 - Entering this week >>Both against Georgia | Currently 3-point underdogs vs Georgia in title game Team Alabama 2<< Oklahoma 15 Ohio State 16 Boise State 18 Georgia 23

Both teams have been favored all season. Alabama and Georgia have alternated being the college football betting favorites all season at Caesars Sportsbook.

CFB Betting Favorites This Season When Who Opened-Oct. 9 Alabama Oct. 10-Dec. 4 Georgia Dec. 5-31 Alabama Current Georgia

Georgia's title odds peaked at 10-1 in May, and they entered the season +750. Alabama's odds were as long as +650 entering the SEC championship game.

Georgia and Alabama Futures Odds This Season From Caesars Sportsbook UGA ALA Opened +1000 +300<< Season start +750 +260<< After Week 6 +130<< +200 Before SEC title game -220<< +650 Entering playoff +135 +120

Since 2008, six teams have squared off in bowl games after meeting in the regular season. The teams that won the first meeting all lost the second meeting, going 1-5 ATS, including LSU's loss to Alabama in the national championship game for the 2011 season.

Nick Saban is 3-0 outright and ATS in his career when facing a team for the second time in a single season (1-0 with Alabama, 2-0 with LSU).

This is the third time since the 1978 FBS/FCS split that the No. 1 team (Alabama) has been an underdog against a team it beat in the regular season (Georgia). Each of the previous two times, the favored lower-ranked team won in a blowout.

No. 1 Team in AP Poll as Underdog in Bowl Game Against Team it Beat in Regular Season Team Spread Opponent Result 2021 Alabama +3 3 Georgia ? 2011 LSU +1.5 2 Alabama Lost 21-0 1996 Florida State +3.5 3 Florida Lost 52-20

The last time the AP No. 1 team was an underdog was Nov. 9, 2019 when No. 1 LSU was a 5-point underdog at No. 2 Alabama. LSU won 46-41. Nick Saban has been the underdog with the AP No. 1 team only one time in his career. Alabama was a 10-point underdog to No. 2 Florida in the 2008 SEC championship game and lost 31-20. Favorites have covered in the national championship game in two straight years after going 0-5 ATS in the first five years of the playoff.

Favorites in National Championship Game - Since 2014 (Playoff Era) Year Team Spread Result Covered? 2021 Georgia -2 ? ? 2020 Alabama -9.5 Won Yes 2019 LSU -4.5 Won Yes 2018 Alabama -5.5 Lost No 2017 Alabama -3.5 Won No 2016 Alabama -6 Lost No 2015 Alabama -6.5 Won No 2014 Oregon -6.5 Lost No

Alabama seeks to be the third team since 2001 to win a national championship after being the preseason betting favorite (2017 Alabama, 2004 USC). Preseason favorites are 2-6 outright and 1-7 ATS in title games in that span, including 0-4 ATS in the College Football Playoff era.

Preseason Betting Favorites to Reach Championship Game - Since 2001 >>Favored in game Year Team Result 2021 Alabama ? 2019 Clemson Lost 2018 Alabama<< Lost 2017 Alabama<< Won 2016 Alabama<< Lost 2005 USC<< Lost 2004 USC<< Won 2003 Oklahoma<< Lost 2002 Miami<< Lost

Kirby Smart is 45-34-1 ATS at Georgia. Unders are 43-36-1. He is 5-2 ATS in bowl games. Nick Saban is 112-87-5 ATS in his career at Alabama. Unders are 101-97-4. He is 11-9 ATS in bowl games.

For their careers, they are two of the top five active Power 5 coaches from an ATS perspective (min. three seasons).

Best ATS Percentage by Active Power 5 Coach - Min. 3 Seasons Coach Record Pct% P.J. Fleck 64-43-3 .598 Jeff Brohm 54-39-4 .596 Matt Campbell 71-52-3 .577 Kirby Smart 45-34-1 .570 Nick Saban 182-138-5 .569