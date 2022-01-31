Super Bowl LVI: Everything you need to know to bet Rams-Bengals

The NFL PrimeTime crew takes an early look at what could determine the outcome of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals. (1:20)

The matchup is set for the biggest sports gambling day of the year.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Feb 13. It will be the second straight year a team will play in its own stadium. The Rams opened as 4-point favorites with the total set at 50 at Caesars Sportsbook. (The line was promptly bet down to Rams -3.5 Sunday night.)

Here's everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite plays and more.

Super Bowl LVI betting first look

Seth Walder uses ESPN's NFL Football Power Index (FPI) to give his thoughts on Super Bowl LVI's early line.

Bengals underdogs once again

Following the conference championships, sportsbooks installed the Rams as 3.5-point favorites over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The Rams opened as -170 money-line favorites to win the game straight up at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under total was set at 50.5 points.