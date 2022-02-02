        <
          Super Bowl betting: Big bets, wacky wagers and more for Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

          Breaking down the keys to Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI (1:20)

          The NFL PrimeTime crew takes an early look at what could determine the outcome of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals. (1:20)

          6:25 AM ET
          David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
          The countdown to Super Bowl LVI between the favored Los Angeles Rams and the underdog Cincinnati Bengals has begun, and action at sportsbooks on a game that's expected to have billions of dollars riding on it is heating up.

          We'll follow it all right here -- the biggest bets, the wackiest wagers and prolific prop bets -- in ESPN Chalk's updating Super Bowl betting notebook.

          Good luck!

          Super Bowl consensus line:

          Rams -4.5 (-200)
          Total: 48.5

          Super Bowl betting by the numbers

          $2.8 billion: The amount wagered on the Super Bowl with Nevada sportsbooks since 1991, the first year the state's gaming control began tracking the betting on the NFL championship.

          2: The number of Super Bowls that Nevada sportsbooks suffered a net loss. The books lost a record $2.6 million when the underdog New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XII. They also got dinged for approximately $397,000 in 1995 when the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers won and covered in a 49-26 win over the San Diego Chargers in 1995.

          $217.8 million: The net win on the Super Bowl for Nevada sportsbooks since 1991.

          27-26-2: The betting favorite's record against the spread in the Super Bowl.

          20: The number of outright upsets by betting underdogs in the Super Bowl.

          26-27-1: The number of Super Bowl overs and unders with one push. (There was no archived betting total for Super Bowl I.)

          Big Super Bowl bets at stake

          • $13,440 on Bengals at 35-1 to win a net $470,400 (Caesars)

          • $10,000 on Bengals at 40-1 to win a net $400,000 (BetMGM)

          • $18,000 on Rams at 14-1 to win a net $252,000 (Caesars)

          • $20,000 on Rams at 9-1 to win a net $180,000 (FanDuel)

          • $15,000 on Bengals at 8-1 to win a net $120,000 (FanDuel)