NFL Super Bowl betting nuggets: Year of the underdog?

Cincinnati was 125-1 to win the Super Bowl entering the season, making them just the second team 100-1 or longer to reach the Super Bowl in the past 40 seasons (1999 St. Louis: 150-1), according to SportsOddsHistory.com. It was one of five teams to enter the season with 100-1 odds -- the other four hold the top four picks in the draft (Houston, Detroit, Jacksonville, New York Jets).

Underdogs of at least three points are 7-2 outright and 8-1 ATS in the Super Bowl since 2007. Underdogs of at least 3.5 points are 6-0 ATS and 5-1 outright in the Super Bowl in that span. Since 2001, underdogs of at least three points are 12-3 ATS (9-6 outright).

Cincinnati is 7-0 ATS and 6-1 outright as an underdog of at least three points this season, including 6-0 outright and ATS when Joe Burrow starts. Burrow is 11-2 ATS in his career as an underdog of at least three points (7-5-1 outright).

Burrow is 7-0 ATS in postseason games in his career dating back to college, including bowl contests and conference championship games. He is 3-0 ATS and outright in his pro career in the postseason. He was also 4-0 ATS and outright in his college career in bowl games and conference championship games, including 2-0 ATS and outright in the playoff.

Season odds history

Cincinnati entered the season 125-1 to win the Super Bowl, making it the largest preseason long shot to reach the big game since 1999 St. Louis according to SportsOddsHistory.com. Those are the only two teams with 100-1 or longer preseason odds to reach the Super Bowl in the past 40 seasons.

Biggest Preseason Longshots to Reach Super Bowl - Last 40 Seasons >>SportsOddsHistory.com Odds Result 1999 St. Louis 150-1 Won 2021 Cincinnati 125-1 ? 2016 Atlanta 80-1 Lost 1994 San Diego 75-1 Lost 2015 Carolina 60-1 Lost 2003 Carolina 60-1 Lost 2001 New England 60-1 Won 1998 Atlanta 60-1 Lost

Since the Greatest Show on Turf won it all in January 2000, 100-1 preseason title long shots have gone 0-5 in championship rounds in professional football, baseball, the NBA and the NHL.

Biggest Preseason Title Longshots to Reach Championship Round - Pro Football, MLB, NBA, NHL Since 1990 (Source: SportsOddsHistory.com) Odds Result 2017-18 Golden Knights 500-1 Lost 2008 Rays 150-1 Lost 1999 Rams 150-1 Won 2021 Cincinnati 125-1 ? 2006 Tigers 100-1 Lost 2003-04 Flames 100-1 Lost 2002-03 Mighty Ducks 100-1 Lost

Cincinnati was one of five teams that entered the season with at least 100-1 odds. The other four teams hold the top four picks in the draft.

Longest Odds to Win Championship This Season - Entering Season >Caesars Sportsbook Draft Pick Houston 250-1 3rd Detroit 200-1 2nd Cincinnati 125-1 ? Jacksonville 125-1 1st New York (A) 125-1 4th

Cincinnati's odds peaked at 150-1 after losing in Week 2 at Chicago. Meanwhile, Los Angeles opened the season at 14-1 and never reached that long of odds again the rest of the season.

Rams and Bengals Super Bowl Odds History >>Longest odds at any point this season LA CIN Entering Season 14-1<< 125-1 After Week 2 12-1 150-1<< After Week 6 850 100-1 After Week 14 11-1 50-1 Entering Postseason 12-1 18-1

Super Bowl history

Underdogs of at least three points are 7-2 outright and 8-1 ATS in the Super Bowl since 2007. Underdogs of at least 3.5 points are 6-0 ATS and 5-1 outright in the Super Bowl in that span. Since 2001, underdogs of at least three points are 12-3 ATS (9-6 outright).

Underdogs are 8-6 outright and 9-5 ATS in the past 14 Super Bowls. In the past 10 seasons, they are 6-4 outright and ATS.

Last 10 Super Bowl Champions Game Odds 2020 Tampa Bay +3 2019 Kansas City -1.5 2018 New England -2.5 2017 Philadelphia +4 2016 New England -3 2015 Denver +5.5 2014 New England -1 2013 Seattle +2.5 2012 Baltimore +4 2011 New York (N) +3

This year snaps a five-year streak of the AFC team being favored in the Super Bowl. This is just the fourth time in the past 20 seasons that the NFC team is favored in the Super Bowl (2015, 2012, 2010). Since 1995, AFC teams are 5-1-2 ATS when getting points in the Super Bowl (4-4 outright). The past two AFC teams to be underdogs both won outright (Denver +5.5 over Carolina in February 2016, Baltimore +4 over San Francisco in February 2013).

The past three Super Bowls have all gone under the total.

Los Angeles is 1-3 outright and 0-3-1 ATS in the Super Bowl. Cincinnati is 0-2 outright and 1-1 ATS in the Super Bowl.

In the past 10 seasons, the Super Bowl MVP favorite has won three times.

Super Bowl MVP Odds Last 10 Seasons Source: SportsOddsHistory.com Odds 2020 Tom Brady +190 2019 Patrick Mahomes -105 2018 Julian Edelman 25-1 2017 Nick Foles +460 2016 Tom Brady +125 2015 Von Miller 25-1 2014 Tom Brady 2-1 2013 Malcolm Smith Field 2012 Joe Flacco +275 2011 Eli Manning 2-1

2021 postseason notes

After favorites dominated in the wild-card round, underdogs have gone 5-1 ATS and 4-2 outright in the past two playoff rounds. Overall, underdogs are 6-6 ATS and 5-7 outright this postseason. If the underdog wins in the Super Bowl, the six outright wins by underdogs would tie the most in a single postseason in the Super Bowl era (done four times, last in 1970) and the five outright wins from the divisional round on would tie 1970 for the most in the Super Bowl era.

There have been 105 outright wins by underdogs this season, one win shy of the most in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Underdogs went 106-161 outright in 2006.

Unders are 8-4 this postseason. Unders have hit at a 54.1% rate this season (152-129-3), which will be the best mark since 1991.

Los Angeles Rams Trends

Los Angeles is 10-10 ATS this season and 6-3 ATS in its past nine games. Overs are 10-9-1 in Rams games this season.

Los Angeles failed to cover in the conference championship game. Teams that fail to cover in that round are 3-8-1 ATS in the Super Bowl and 3-9 outright.

Los Angeles is 2-7 ATS against AFC teams in the past two seasons (1-4 ATS this season).

Overs and unders have alternated in Los Angeles' past 11 games (last game went under).

Cincinnati Bengals Trends