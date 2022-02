Super Bowl betting: 10 most popular bets and 10 largest handles

Here's an updated breakdown of the most popular prop bets, broken down by tickets bought and by handle.

Top 10 props by ticket (number of tickets bought)

1. Odell Beckham Jr. first TD scorer (+750)

2. Los Angeles Rams 1st drive: FG attempt (+400)

3. Cincinnati Bengals 1st drive: FG attempt (+430)

4. Coin toss: Tails (-105)

5. Coin toss: Heads (-105)

6. Over Evan McPherson 1.5 made FGs (-130)

7. Ja'Marr Chase first TD (+675)

8. Cooper Kupp first TD (+390)

9. Bengals 1st drive: TD (+340)

10. Over Joe Burrow 11.5 rushing yards (-110)

Top 10 props by handle (money)

1. Will there be overtime: No (-1500)

2. Coin toss: Tails (-105)

3. Coin toss: Heads (-105)

4. Over McPherson 1.5 made FGs (-130)

5. Rams 1st drive: FG attempt (+400)

6. Bengals 1st drive: FG attempt (+430)

7. Beckham Jr. first TD scorer (+750)

8. Over Burrow 11.5 rushing yards (-110)

9. Under Cam Akers 64.5 rushing yards (+105)

10. Opening kickoff to be a touchback: No (+100)