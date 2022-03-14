For the first time since before the pandemic, the men's NCAA tournament first round will begin on a Thursday and we will get a traditional long weekend of gambling. Order is restored. Brackets will dominate the conversations, but the Big Dance offers a plethora of betting options and angles.

Here are some that stick out to me:

Defense is key for Texas Tech

The West Region seemingly offers betting value because I do not believe in the top two seeds. Gonzaga (-125 to win region) is a championship contender, but the Bulldogs are still not as good as last year's team and they have shown plenty of vulnerability this season. Duke (+350 to win region) sure seems like a farce of a 2-seed, as we witnessed throughout the entire ACC Tournament. I actually trust the 3- and 4-seeds more than I do the top two.

I know what I am getting with Texas Tech (+500 to win region), which owns the nation's top defense. Texas Tech has demonstrated its toughness and its offense is better than people realize, although KenPom ranks the Red Raiders 65th in adjusted offensive efficiency. If they faced Duke on a neutral court, the line would be about pick 'em. Keep in mind, the Blue Devils are +350 to win the region.

Arkansas (+1200 to win region) is the 4-seed and obviously Eric Musselman has done a wonderful job with the Razorbacks, reaching the Sweet 16 last season before falling to eventual champion Baylor. If the Razorbacks meet Gonzaga in this year's Sweet 16, the Zags would only be about a 7.5-point favorite.

Sleeping on Houston

The South Region is interesting in that it offers a couple teams that have proven they are capable of beating -- and losing -- to anyone in No. 2 Villanova and No. 4 Illinois. I realize that's the beauty of the NCAA Tournament, but these are schools that can truly lay the biggest of eggs.