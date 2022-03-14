March Madness 2022: Everything you need to know to bet the NCAA tournament bracket

The 2022 NCAA Men's basketball tournament bracket has finally been revealed and 68 teams across 14 cites will battle for the chance to reach the Final Four in New Orleans next month. Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor enter the weekend as the No. 1 seeds but plenty of other teams have a chance to upset. On the women's side, South Carolina, defending champion Stanford, North Carolina State and Louisville claimed No. 1 seeds. March Madness represents one of the biggest holidays of the year for sport bettors and we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know to make a bet on the 2022 NCAA basketball tournament.

Doug Kezirian breaks down his thoughts on the first round of the tournament, including teams he's high on and ones you might avoid.

The Zags, the No. 1 overall seed, were the favorites in the preseason and, months later, they sit atop the odds to win the tournament. David Purdum

The 68-team field for the 2022 Men's NCAA Tournament was revealed on Sunday. Here are all of the opening lines and full betting report for all of the games.