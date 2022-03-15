How to bet the NCAA tournament like The Bear

The tournament and March Madness is upon us!

There really isn't a more exciting three weeks on the sports calendar than the NCAA Tournament. The first weekend makes for appointment viewing and trips to Las Vegas that become annual occurrences. With sports gambling legalization now widespread, you don't need to head to Vegas to make a bet - but I highly suggest you do visit for the first weekend of the tournament at least once in your life. For those new to the gambling space, here are a couple of tips to help you enjoy - and possibly help make you some money over the next couple of weeks.

Pace yourself

You don't have to bet every game! There are 67 games starting Tuesday night. These numbers are as sharp as could possibly be and all the good numbers are long gone. There are few - if any - edges at this point. Pick your spots and do not expect to win every bet you place.

Plenty of options before and during games

Be aware of in-game betting possibilities. Many newcomers may not be aware of the advantages in-game betting offers, but you should be. In-game wagering awards you the benefit of watching and learning before betting. And you may just get an opportunity to get a better number. Say, for example, Duke starts slow vs. CSU Fullerton and you didn't want to lay 17 prior to tip. Now the Blue Devils might just be -14 or so in-game. And with a lot of time left, that's likely a better bet than laying 17. You've been there. A high-seed is losing midway through the first half and you know they are going to win. Bet it at a discounted price!

Don't fall victim to seeding

Don't just think the one and two seeds will roll in the 1st round. It's not as easy as it looks. Over the last two tournaments, the top two seeds are just 6-10 ATS. That means if you bet $100 on every number one and number two seed to cover, you're down $500 in that span. Not ideal. 1st round struggles haven't been limited to one and two seeds recently. Four seeds have also struggled, going 3-9 ATS and just 7-5 straight up. It makes sense when you think about it. Four seeds are teams likely ranked in the mid-to-bottom of the Top 25 and they are facing a conference champion from a good mid-major. Those types of teams lose all the time during the regular season, so it shouldn't be a surprise now.

Don't be afraid to play the underdog to win, not just cover

Play ESPN Men's Tournament Challenge for free! Brackets are open! Head to Men's Tournament Challenge and fill out your bracket now! Create Bracket

All told, of the 63 1st round underdogs the last two seasons, 22 won outright. Think that's impressive, think again! Limit the sample to the 47 games not involving a one or two seed and 21 were won by the underdog (44.7%). Clearly, don't be afraid to back an underdog on the ML and ATS. Say you think a 13-seed is going to put up a fight vs. the 4 seed. Consider playing a 13-seed on the money line, meaning you're going to get plus money on the underdog. And if you play all four and one of the four wins you're likely going to turn a profit for the four bets. But backing underdogs isn't just profitable early in the tournament. Elite Eight underdogs have won exactly half of the 28 games and are 18-9-1 ATS. So file that way for next weekend!

Blue Bloods see red

Premium name teams often mean one is paying a tax - or inflated price - betting on a team the public knows. So be careful about landing on one of them. Two examples of this are Duke and Michigan State Spartans. Since winning the national title in 2015, Duke is 4-9 ATS and has failed to cover each of its last six NCAA Tournament games. Michigan State is 2-6 ATS with 4 outright losses in its last eight games as a favorite and just 4-8 ATS in its last 12 tournament games. Big names often equal a big price and wind up a big loser.

Tidbits to winning your bracket

And I wouldn't be doing my job without providing a couple of bracket tids, and those will be plentiful on this site.