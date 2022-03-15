Men's NCAA Tournament betting notes: Why the 5-12 favors the favorites

For the second straight season, Gonzaga enters the tournament as the favorite (+325), though not quite as heavy a favorite as it was at this point last season (+200). Three of the top four favorites are 1 seeds, with only second-seeded Kentucky cracking the top four among non-1 seeds.

Favorites to Win Men's Basketball Championship From Caesars Sportsbook Gonzaga +325 1 (West) Arizona 6-1 1 (South) Kentucky 8-1 2 (East) Kansas 9-1 1 (Midwest) Baylor 10-1 1 (East) Duke 14-1 2 (West) Auburn 14-1 2 (Midwest) Villanova 16-1 2 (South) Purdue 18-1 3 (East)

Historically, 21 of the last 29 national champions had single-digit odds entering the tournament.

In seven of the last 16 tournaments, the betting favorite has gone onto win it all (most recent was 2018 Villanova).

Favorites Entering NCAA Tournament - Since 2005 Odds Reached 2022 Gonzaga +325 ? 2021 Gonzaga +200 Runner-up 2019 Duke +255 Elite 8 2018 Villanova +570 Won title 2017 North Carolina +535 Won title 2016 Kansas +485 Elite 8 2015 Kentucky +110 Final Four 2014 3 tied +550 Best: Final Four 2013 Louisville +450 Won title (later vacated) 2012 Kentucky +185 Won title 2011 2 tied +400 Best: Elite 8 2010 Kansas +175 Rd of 32 2009 North Carolina +400 Won title 2008 UCLA +350 Final Four 2007 Florida +400 Won title 2006 Duke +400 Sweet 16 2005 North Carolina +350 Won title

Gonzaga is the odds-on favorite (-140) to win the West region. Arizona (+160), Kansas (+160), Kentucky (+275) are also favored to win their regions.

Who Actually Wins the Title?

No. 1 seeds have won four straight titles and 11 of the last 14 titles. The last team to have double-digit odds to win the NCAA Tournament was Villanova in 2016.

NCAA Champions Last 10 Tournaments - Pre-Tournament Odds >>Entered tournament as favorites Year Team Odds 2021 1 Baylor 5-1 2019 1 Virginia +675 2018 >>1 Villanova +570 2017 >>1 North Carolina +535 2016 2 Villanova 15-1 2015 1 Duke 10-1 2014 7 UConn 95-1 2013 >>1 Louisville +450 2012 >>1 Kentucky +185 2011 3 UConn 25-1 2010 1 Duke +650

Overall, 21 of the last 29 national champions had single-digit odds entering the tournament. Since seeding began in 1979, only two champions had longer than 30-1 odds (1985 Villanova and 2014 UConn), and only one team had longer than 40-1 odds (2014 UConn).

Biggest Longshots to Win NCAA Tournament - Since Seeding Began in 1979 Year Team Odds 2014 UConn 95-1 1985 Villanova 35-1 2011 UConn 25-1 1983 NC State 25-1 2006 Florida 20-1 1988 Kansas 20-1 2003 Syracuse 18-1 1997 Arizona 18-1 2016 Villanova 15-1

While UMBC is the only 16 seed to beat a 1 seed, the biggest upset in the 64-team era (since 1985) is by Norfolk State (+21.5) over Missouri in 2012. This year, Norfolk State is currently a 21-point underdog against Baylor.

Largest NCAA Tournament Upsets Since 1985 Won Spread Lost 2012 15 Norfolk State +21.5 2 Missouri 2018 16 UMBC +20.5 1 Virginia 1993 15 Santa Clara +20 2 Arizona 1997 15 Coppin State +18.5 2 South Carolina 2001 15 Hampton +17.5 2 Iowa State 1986 14 Little Rock +17.5 3 Notre Dame

The biggest upset outside of the first round since 1985 belongs to Indiana in 2002 over Duke (+13).

Biggest Upsets By Round Since 1985 Year Rd of 64 Norfolk St (+21.5) over Missouri 2012 Rd of 32 Rhode Island (+12.5) over Kansas 1998 Sweet 16 Indiana (+13) over Duke 2002 Elite 8 VCU (+11.5) over Kansas 2011 Final Four Duke (+9.5) over UNLV 1991 Championship UConn (+9.5) over Duke 1999

The 5-12 Matchup and Notable 1st-Round Lines

The 5-12 matchup is one of the most famous matchups for picking NCAA Tournament upsets. However, this year, 13 seeds are more likely to win a game than a 12 seed based on the odds. A 13 seed to win at least one game is -300, compared to -280 for 12 seeds.

Richmond is currently a double-digit underdog to Iowa. Iowa is the largest favorite in a 5-12 matchup since 2016.

Point Spreads for 11, 12 and 13 Seeds - Caesars Sportsbook 11 Seeds 12 Seeds 13 Seeds Michigan -2.5 New Mexico St +7 South Dakota St +2 Virginia Tech +1 UAB +8.5 Vermont +5 Iowa State +4 Richmond +10.5 Chattanooga +7.5 Akron +14

On the other hand, South Dakota State is only a two-point underdog against 4 seed Providence. That is the shortest line for a top-4 seed in its first-round matchup since the field expanded in 1985. The only other top-4 seeds to lay less than three points both lost outright.

Largest Spreads in 5-12 Matchups in NCAA Tournament History Line Opponent Covered? 2010 Michigan State -13 New Mexico State No 2000 Texas -11.5 Indiana State Yes 2016 Indiana -11 Chattanooga Yes 2022 Iowa -10.5 Richmond ? 1997 Boston College -10.5 Valparaiso No 2018 West Virginia -10 Murray State Yes 2002 Florida -10 Creighton No 1990 Illinois -10 Dayton No

Third-seeded Wisconsin is also a notable short favorite. The Badgers are 7.5-point favorites over Colgate, the second-shortest line in a 3-14 matchup in the last five seasons, only behind a game in 2019 when LSU was a seven-point favorite over Yale (won by 5).

As of Monday, there is one double-digit seed favored to win its first-round matchup - 11 Michigan (-2.5) over 6 Colorado State.

Both 10 San Francisco and 10 Loyola-Chicago opened as favorites, but each of those lines have since moved.

Michigan is the first team seeded 11th or lower to be favored in its Round of 64 game since 2017 when 11 Rhode Island was a two-point favorite over 6 Creighton. The last time a team seeded 11th or lower was at least a 2.5-point favorite was in 2014 (11 Tennessee was -5 vs 6 UMass). In the last 15 seasons, Michigan will be the eighth team seeded 11th or lower to be favored in the Round of 64. The previous seven are 6-1 outright and ATS.

Smallest 1st-Round Spreads for Top-4 Seed - Since 1985 >>Won game and covered spread Spread Opponent 2022 4 Providence -2 13 South Dakota St 2010 4 Vanderbilt -2.5 13 Murray St<< 2003 4 Dayton -2.5 13 Tulsa<< 1985 4 Ohio State<< -3 13 Iowa State 1991 4 Utah -3<< 13 South Alabama

1 vs 16 - 16 seeds are 1-143 all-time against 1 seeds. UMBC upset Virginia in 2018.

2 vs 15 - In the last nine tournaments, 15 seeds are 5-31 against 2 seeds. Last season, 15 Oral Roberts upset 2 Ohio State as a 15-point underdog.

3 vs 14 - Last year, 14 Abilene Christian upset 3 Texas in this round. That is the only upset in this round in the last four tournaments, but since 2013, 14 seeds are 6-26 in this round. - 13 seeds are 9-3 ATS against 4 seeds in the last 3 tournaments

4 vs 13 - Last season, two 13 seeds upset 4 seeds outright (Ohio over Virginia, North Texas over Purdue). In the last three tournaments, 13 seeds are 5-7 outright against 4 seeds.

5 vs 12 - At least one 12 seed has won outright in the 1st round in 31 of the 36 seasons since the tournament expanded in 1985 (exceptions: 2018, 2015, 2007, 2000, 1988). - 12 seeds are 6-2 ATS and 4-4 outright in this round in the last two tournaments.

6 vs 11 - At least one 11 seed has won a Round of 64 game in 16 straight tournaments (last time without win: 2004) - 11 seeds are 21-19 outright against 6 seeds in the last 10 NCAA Tournaments (24-16 ATS). - 11 seeds are 18-10 ATS against 6 seeds in the last 7 tournaments

7 vs 10 - At least one 10 seed has won a Round of 64 game in 13 straight tournaments (last time without win: 2007)

8 vs 9 - 9 seeds are 8-4 ATS in the last three tournaments against 8 seeds. - 9 seeds are 12-8 outright against 8 seeds in the last five tournaments.

Best ATS Teams in Field Among Top 5 Seeds Team Record ATS% 5 Houston 21-12-1 .636 5 Iowa 22-13 .629 4 Arkansas 20-12-1 .625 3 Texas Tech 21-13 .618 2 Auburn 19-12-1 .613 1 Arizona 20-13-1 .606 3 Tennessee 20-13 .606 1 Gonzaga 15-10-3 .600 5 Saint Mary's 18-12-1 .600

Conference Notes

ACC teams are 12-32 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2015.

Big Ten teams are 41-25 ATS in the Round of 64 in the last 10 tournaments.

Pac-12 teams are 29-18-1 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2009.

The MAC has covered five straight Round of 64 games with three straight wins. MAC teams are 16-7 ATS in the Round of 64 since 1999.

ASUN teams are 6-1 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2014.

Big Sky teams are 3-11 ATS in the 1st round since 2007.

Horizon League teams are 2-7 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2012.

Coaching Notes (all for NCAA Tournament)

Andy Enfield (USC): 10-1 ATS

Bob McKillop (Davidson): 7-3-2 ATS

Chris Beard (Texas): 9-5 ATS

Matt Painter (Purdue): 17-11 ATS

Rick Barnes (Tennessee): 18-30-1 ATS

Mike Brey (Notre Dame): 10-16-1 ATS

Greg McDermott (Creighton): 5-9 ATS

Randy Bennett (Saint Mary's): 4-7 ATS

Best/Worst ATS Teams in Field

Fifteen teams in the field have covered at least 60% of their games this season, led by Saint Peter's at 69%.

Teams Seeded 11th or Lower Favored in Round of 64 - Last 15 Seasons Team Opponent Spread Won/Covered 2022 11 Michigan 6 Colorado State -2.5 ? 2017 11 Rhode Island 6 Creighton -2 Won/Yes 2017 12 Middle Tennessee 5 Minnesota -1.5 Won/Yes 2016 11 Gonzaga 6 Seton Hall -2 Won/Yes 2015 11 Texas 6 Butler -2 Lost/No 2014 11 Tennessee 6 UMass -5 Won/Yes 2013 11 Minnesota 6 UCLA -3.5 Won/Yes 2012 11 NC State 6 San Diego St -2.5 Won/Yes

Nine of the 20 teams seeded 1-5 have covered over at least 60% of the time this season.

Best ATS Teams in Field W-L-P ATS Pct Saint Peter's 20-9 .690 Longwood 19-9 .679 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi 19-10 .655 Norfolk State 17-9-1 .654

On the other hand, the three worst ATS teams in the field are Alabama (11-21, 344), Purdue (13-20-1, .394) and Illinois (12-18-1, .400).

Notable BPI values

Houston

30-1 to win title; 10.5% chance according to BPI

6-1 to win South region; 26.4% chance according to BPI

+110 to reach Sweet 15; 64.3% chance according to BPI

Tennessee

20-1 to win title; 7.5% chance according to BPI

-230 to reach Sweet 16; 79.8% chance according to BPI

LSU