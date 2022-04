Dodgers manager Dave Roberts goes on the record to guarantee a World Series title in 2022. (0:59)

At long last, the MLB regular season is just around the corner, and there are plenty of opportunities to make futures bets before the first pitch is thrown on Opening Day.

The Dodgers sit as the favorites at 5-1 to win the Fall Classic, followed by the Astros and Blue Jays at 10-1. Here are the season win totals, division odds, pennant and World Series odds for all 30 teams, plus some player props available.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook as of April 1.

AL East

Toronto Blue Jays (10-1 to win World Series)

Wins: 92.5

Win division: +185

Win AL: +550

Wins: 92.5

Win division: +225

Win AL: +550

Wins: 89.5

Win division: +290

Win AL: +750

Wins: 85.5

Win division: 5-1

Win AL: 9-1

Wins: 62.5

Win division: 150-1

Win AL: 125-1

AL Central

Chicago White Sox (12-1 to win World Series)

Wins: 91.5

Win division: 2-1

Win AL: +550

Wins: 80.5

Win division: +525

Win AL: 25-1

Wins: 78.5

Win division: +750

Win AL: 28-1

Wins: 75.5

Win division: 11-1

Win AL: 35-1

Wins: 75.5

Win division: 14-1

Win AL: 50-1

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani is the favorite for the award again this season. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

AL West

Houston Astros (10-1 to win World Series)

Wins: 92.5

Win division: -160

Win AL: +450

Wins: 84.5

Win division: +380

Win AL: 15-1

Wins: 84.5

Win division: +460

Win AL: 18-1

Wins: 74.5

Win division: 18-1

Win AL: 35-1

Wins: 70.5

Win division: 25-1

Win AL: 50-1

Jacob deGrom and the Mets boast one of the NL's best rotations. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NL East

Wins: 90.5

Win division: +145

Win NL: +550

New York Mets (14-1 to win World Series)

Wins: 87.5

Win division: 2-1

Win NL: 7-1

Wins: 85.5

Win division: +430

Win NL: 15-1

Wins: 75.5

Win division: 16-1

Win NL: 35-1

Wins: 70.5

Win division: 50-1

Win NL: 75-1

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers (16-1 to win World Series)

Wins: 89.5

Win division: -150

Win NL: +750

Wins: 85.5

Win division: 2-1

Win NL: 13-1

Wins: 74.5

Win division: 11-1

Win NL: 50-1

Wins: 74.5

Win division: 15-1

Win NL: 60-1

Wins: 64.5

Win division: 60-1

Win NL: 125-1

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers (5-1 to win world Series)

Wins: 98.5

Win division: -225

Win NL: +240

Wins: 88.5

Win division: +340

Win NL: 8-1

Wins: 85.5

Win division: +550

Win NL: 13-1

Wins: 69.5

Win division: 75-1

Win NL: 75-1

Wins: 66.5

Win division: 150-1

Win NL: 125-1

Individual props

New Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has the third-best odds to win NL MVP. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani 4-1

Mike Trout +450

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 5-1

Wander Franco 18-1

Carlos Correa 20-1

Aaron Judge 20-1

Jose Ramirez 25-1

Rafael Devers 25-1

Luis Robert 25-1

Bo Bichette 25-1

Yordan Alvarez 30-1

Trevor Story 30-1

Corey Seager 30-1

Kyle Tucker 30-1

Brandon Lowe 35-1

NL MVP

Juan Soto 3-1

Ronald Acuna Jr. 7-1

Freddie Freeman 9-1

Mookie Betts 9-1

Bryce Harper 9-1

Trea Turner 15-1

Jacob deGrom 25-1

Matt Olson 25-1

Nolan Arenado 30-1

Kris Bryant 30-1

Pete Alonso 30-1

Austin Riley 30-1

Tyler O'Neill 30-1

Christian Yelich 30-1

Francisco Lindor 30-1

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole +350

Shane Bieber 7-1

Lucas Giolito 8-1

Robbie Ray 9-1

Chris Sale 14-1

Justin Verlander 20-1

Lance McCullers Jr. 20-1

Alek Manoah 25-1

Kevin Gausman 25-1

Jose Berrios 25-1

Shane McClanahan 25-1

Lance Lynn 25-1

Sean Manaea 30-1

Frankie Montas 30-1

Dylan Cease 30-1

NL Cy Young

Max Scherzer 5-1

Corbin Burnes 6-1

Walker Buehler 9-1

Brandon Woodruff 11-1

Zack Wheeler 12-1

Aaron Nola 18-1

Max Fried 18-1

Jacob deGrom 18-1

Carlos Rodon 25-1

Logan Webb 30-1

Sandy Alcantara 30-1

Jack Flaherty 40-1

Luis Castillo 40-1

Clayton Kershaw 40-1

Yu Darvish 40-1

Home run leader

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 10-1

Pete Alonso 12-1

Aaron Judge 14-1

Shohei Ohtani 15-1

Joey Gallo 16-1

Mike Trout 20-1

Matt Olson 20-1

Giancarlo Stanton 20-1

Bryce Harper 25-1

Yordan Alvarez 25-1