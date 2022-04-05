        <
        >

          Fresh off winning 2022 NCAA men's basketball championship, Kansas Jayhawks head into offseason as 2023 title favorites

          play
          Bill Self breaks down Kansas' second-half comeback (2:22)

          Kansas coach Bill Self describes what put his team in a hole at halftime and how the Jayhawks initiated their historic comeback. (2:22)

          8:41 AM ET
          • David PurdumESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2014
            • Journalist covering gambling industry since 2008
            Follow on Twitter

          The rock chalk champions are the favorites to win it all again next season.

          Caesars Sportsbook has installed the Kansas Jayhawks as the favorites, at 10-1, to win the 2023 national championship.

          On Monday, the Jayhawks pulled off the largest comeback in a championship game to nip North Carolina 72-69 to earn the program's fourth national title and first since 2008. Now Kansas heads into the offseason as the favorite for next season, too.

          Gonzaga is next at 12-1, although the Bulldogs are expected to lose star big man Chet Holmgren to the NBA. Arizona, Kentucky and Duke each opened at 15-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Arkansas at 16-1.

          Houston, Baylor, North Carolina and UCLA are each 18-1 and round out the teams with odds better than 20-1.

          Auburn opened as 22-1, followed by Villanova at 25-1. Purdue and Michigan are each 28-1.

          Kansas entered this season's NCAA tournament at 12-1 at Caesars Sportsbook. Gonzaga was the pre-tournament favorite but was knocked out in the Sweet 16 by Arkansas.

          The pre-tournament betting favorite has won seven of the past 17 tournaments.