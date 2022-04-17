NHL betting favorites go record 14-0 on Saturday

NHL betting favorites dominated a busy Saturday on the ice, winning all 14 games straight up.

In the past five seasons, there have been 21 instances with at least 14 games in one day. Saturday was the first time the favorites won every game, according to ESPN Stats & Information's database, which goes back to the 2017-18 season. Favorites went 11-0 straight up on Nov. 18, 2021, the next-best-mark in a single day.

Saturday featured several big favorites. The Calgary Flames were the largest favorites at -600. The Flames beat the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 to clinch a playoff berth. The New York Rangers (-400) blanked the Detroit Red Wings 4-0, and the Nashville Predators (-300) nipped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. The average odds on the favorites Saturday was -237.

There were also a couple of close calls involving favorites. The Seattle Kraken (-115) beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in a shootout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs (-270) needed overtime to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4.

Depending on the odds, a $100 14-team parlay featuring all the favorites would've paid around $33,000.

Saturday of favorites (odds according to Caesars Sportsbook)

Bruins (-130) 2, Penguins 1

Rangers (-400) 4, Red Wings 0

Predators (-300) 4, Blackhawks 3

Blues (-115) 6, Wild 5

Oilers (-130) 4, Golden Knights 0

Sabres (-160) 4, Flyers 3

Capitals (-280) 8, Canadiens 4

Maple Leafs (-270) 5, Senators 4

Lightning (-240) 7, Jets 4

Stars (-240) 2, Sharks 1

Avalanche (-140) 7, Hurricanes 4

Flames (-600) 9, Coyotes 1

Kraken (-115) 4, Devils 3

Kings (-200) 2, Blue Jackets 1