Mel Kiper Jr. has Jameson Williams as his pick for WR in the 2022 NFL draft with the best standout potential. (1:02)

It was 2009 in Costa Rica, and bookmaker Rex Beyers was getting ready to learn a lesson about taking bets on the NFL draft.

Beyers was in his early 30s and had been in the business a few years when he got the chance to run an online sportsbook that was located in the same office building as the Costa Rican treasury department. Like many new bosses, Beyers was, in his words, "full of p--- and vinegar" and determined to show his staff how he ran things by booking the NFL draft.

Other international online sportsbooks had begun taking bets on the draft in recent years, and Beyers believed he knew enough about the NFL, college football prospects and how organizations approached the draft that he could produce odds on around 50 propositions and put his sportsbook in position to turn a profit. He was wrong.

Beyers' book suffered a net loss on that draft, and the next three drafts as well.

"For whatever reason, the draft stood out to me as the one thing that we had no chance to win on, and that's over anything else that we booked during my four years there," Beyers, now head of wagering at U.S. sportsbook PlayUp, said in a recent phone interview with ESPN. "By my fourth year, I knew that if we were going to win on the NFL draft, it was going to have to be an accident."

Bettors have been beating the books on the NFL draft since the mid-2000s, when international sportsbooks began posting odds on everything from the first pick to the last. Nevada Gaming Control didn't authorize the state's sportsbooks to offer betting on the draft until 2017. At the time, Nevada was the only state with a full-scale legal betting market. Five years later, around a dozen states allow betting on the draft.

While betting on the draft has changed dramatically over the past decade, both in scope and scale, it remains mostly a losing proposition for sportsbooks and a challenge for the NFL and state gaming regulators to effectively monitor.

"The fact that these markets exist is because there is customer demand and engagement with the draft," David Highhill, vice president of strategy and analytics for the NFL, told ESPN. "That's where we keep coming back to. The point is this is an engaging experience for them to know their team, see what's going to happen, and the wagering is going to be a part of that as long as the regulators are going to allow it. So, we have to keep our house to make sure information stays where it should be."

A market like no other

The betting market on the NFL draft is unique in many ways. After all, how often do bettors regularly get the best of the bookmakers on an event? But for the league, betting interest for the draft poses the same conundrum that the NFL faces with sports betting overall: It is great for fan engagement, but also comes with integrity risks centered on inside information.

The NFL's gambling policy prohibits league personnel from "using, disclosing or providing access to confidential, non-public information" for gambling-related purposes directly or through another person. NFL personnel includes league office employees, players, owners, coaches, athletic trainers, game officials, security personnel, consultants, club employees, game-day stadium personnel and other staff. Agents, family members and media partners, however, are not included under the league's gambling policy.