2022 NFL Draft betting market notebook: Walker's odds to go No. 1 continue to improve

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker's odds to be the first overall selection have continued to improve this week.

Walker, who was not even listed as a betting option to start at some sportsbooks, moved past Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson over the weekend. Walker began the week as the -200 odds-on favorite to go No. 1 at Caesars Sportsbook. His odds had moved to -300 Wednesday morning.

At sportsbook PointsBet, Walker is the ninth player to be the favorite to go No. 1. Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Hutchinson, Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu each sat atop the odds at one point since PointsBet opened the market in late July.

Odds to be the No. 1 overall pick (via Caesars Sportsbook, as of Wednesday)

ESPN Draft Challenge Answer questions on the 2022 NFL draft for a chance to win $100,000! Make Your Picks

· Travon Walker -300

· Aidan Hutchinson +325

· Ikem Ekwonu +450

· Evan Neal +2,500

· Kayvon Thibodeaux +5,000

Most bet on markets by tickets:

1. First overall pick

2. Second pick

3. Third pick

4. First drafted wide receiver

5. Kayvon Thibodeaux draft position

Most bet on markets by handle:

1. First overall pick

2. Aidan Hutchinson draft position

3. Kayvon Thibodeaux draft positoin

4. Second pick

5. Top five pick

NFL draft odds and ends