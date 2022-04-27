2022 NFL Draft betting market notebook: Walker's odds to go No. 1 continue to improve

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker's odds to be the first overall selection have continued to improve this week.
Walker, who was not even listed as a betting option to start at some sportsbooks, moved past Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson over the weekend. Walker began the week as the -200 odds-on favorite to go No. 1 at Caesars Sportsbook. His odds had moved to -300 Wednesday morning.
At sportsbook PointsBet, Walker is the ninth player to be the favorite to go No. 1. Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Hutchinson, Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu each sat atop the odds at one point since PointsBet opened the market in late July.
Odds to be the No. 1 overall pick (via Caesars Sportsbook, as of Wednesday)
· Travon Walker -300
· Aidan Hutchinson +325
· Ikem Ekwonu +450
· Evan Neal +2,500
· Kayvon Thibodeaux +5,000
Most bet on markets by tickets:
1. First overall pick
2. Second pick
3. Third pick
4. First drafted wide receiver
5. Kayvon Thibodeaux draft position
Most bet on markets by handle:
1. First overall pick
2. Aidan Hutchinson draft position
3. Kayvon Thibodeaux draft positoin
4. Second pick
5. Top five pick
NFL draft odds and ends
More bets have been placed on the draft position of Oregon's Thibodeaux than on any other individual player at Caesars Sportsbook. Thibodeaux's over/under on his draft position is 4.5 with a -175 price on the under. The over on Thibodeaux's draft position leads in tickets, but the under has attracted the second most money of any player.
The under on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (9.5) is the most-popular under by number of bets and amount wagered.
Sportsbook WynnBET reported taking a $500 bet on the Tennessee Titans to select quarterback Kenny Pickett at 75-1 odds from a customer in New Jersey. If Pickett lands with the Titans, own the 26th pick, the bettor would win a net $37,000.
94% of the money bet on BetMGM's over/under on the number of QBs taken in the first round (3.5) is on the under. The under is -300.