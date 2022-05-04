Odds for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Zandon, leaving from the 10 post, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite after Derby post positions were released Monday, followed closely by Epicenter at 7-2 from the third position. Post time for Saturday's one and one-quarter mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.

In last year's edition of the Run for the Roses, Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first, which appeared to have given trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the race and jockey John Velazquez his fourth Derby win. However, the horse tested positive for a banned race-day substance and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stripped Medina Spirit of his Derby title in February. With Medina Spirit's win vacated, second-place finisher Mandaloun improved to first place.

Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):

1. Mo Donegal (10-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

2. Happy Jack (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O'Neill

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

3. Epicenter (7-2)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Mikael Barzalona

5. Smile Happy (20-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

6. Messier (8-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

Daily Wager A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

7. Crown Pride (20-1)

Trainer: Kochi Shintani

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

8. Charge It (20-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

9. Tiz the Bomb (30-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

10. Zandon (3-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

11. Pioneer of Medina (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Joe Bravo

12. Taiba (12-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Mike Smith

13. Simplification (20-1)

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

14. Barber Road (30-1)

Trainer: John Ortiz

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

15. White Abarrio (10-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

16. Cyberknife (20-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

17. Classic Causeway (30-1)

Trainer: Brian Lynch

Jockey: Julien Laparoux

18. Tawny Port (30-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

19. Zozos (20-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

20. Ethereal Road (30-1)

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Luis Contreras

Also eligible

If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next ranked horse on the also eligible list will be eligible to run.

21. Rich Strike (30-1)

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

22. Rattle N' Roll (30-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: James Graham