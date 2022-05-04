Odds for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Zandon, leaving from the 10 post, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite after Derby post positions were released Monday, followed closely by Epicenter at 7-2 from the third position. Post time for Saturday's one and one-quarter mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.
In last year's edition of the Run for the Roses, Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first, which appeared to have given trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the race and jockey John Velazquez his fourth Derby win. However, the horse tested positive for a banned race-day substance and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stripped Medina Spirit of his Derby title in February. With Medina Spirit's win vacated, second-place finisher Mandaloun improved to first place.
Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):
1. Mo Donegal (10-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
2. Happy Jack (30-1)
Trainer: Doug O'Neill
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
3. Epicenter (7-2)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)
Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
Jockey: Mikael Barzalona
5. Smile Happy (20-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
6. Messier (8-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John Velazquez
7. Crown Pride (20-1)
Trainer: Kochi Shintani
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
8. Charge It (20-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
9. Tiz the Bomb (30-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
10. Zandon (3-1)
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Flavien Prat
11. Pioneer of Medina (30-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Joe Bravo
12. Taiba (12-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Mike Smith
13. Simplification (20-1)
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
14. Barber Road (30-1)
Trainer: John Ortiz
Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez
15. White Abarrio (10-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
16. Cyberknife (20-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
17. Classic Causeway (30-1)
Trainer: Brian Lynch
Jockey: Julien Laparoux
18. Tawny Port (30-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
19. Zozos (20-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
20. Ethereal Road (30-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Luis Contreras
Also eligible
If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next ranked horse on the also eligible list will be eligible to run.
21. Rich Strike (30-1)
Trainer: Eric Reed
Jockey: Sonny Leon
22. Rattle N' Roll (30-1)
Trainer: Ken McPeek
Jockey: James Graham