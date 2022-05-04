        <
        >

          Odds for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby

          Zandon (3-1) was the morning-line favorite after Monday's Kentucky Derby post position draw. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          12:45 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

          Zandon, leaving from the 10 post, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite after Derby post positions were released Monday, followed closely by Epicenter at 7-2 from the third position. Post time for Saturday's one and one-quarter mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.

          In last year's edition of the Run for the Roses, Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first, which appeared to have given trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the race and jockey John Velazquez his fourth Derby win. However, the horse tested positive for a banned race-day substance and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stripped Medina Spirit of his Derby title in February. With Medina Spirit's win vacated, second-place finisher Mandaloun improved to first place.

          Here are the morning-line odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):

          1. Mo Donegal (10-1)

          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

          2. Happy Jack (30-1)

          Trainer: Doug O'Neill
          Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

          3. Epicenter (7-2)

          Trainer: Steve Asmussen
          Jockey: Joel Rosario

          4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)

          Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
          Jockey: Mikael Barzalona

          5. Smile Happy (20-1)

          Trainer: Ken McPeek
          Jockey: Corey Lanerie

          6. Messier (8-1)

          Trainer: Tim Yakteen
          Jockey: John Velazquez

          7. Crown Pride (20-1)

          Trainer: Kochi Shintani
          Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

          8. Charge It (20-1)

          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Luis Saez

          9. Tiz the Bomb (30-1)

          Trainer: Ken McPeek
          Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

          10. Zandon (3-1)

          Trainer: Chad Brown
          Jockey: Flavien Prat

          11. Pioneer of Medina (30-1)

          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Joe Bravo

          12. Taiba (12-1)

          Trainer: Tim Yakteen
          Jockey: Mike Smith

          13. Simplification (20-1)

          Trainer: Antonio Sano
          Jockey: Jose Ortiz

          14. Barber Road (30-1)

          Trainer: John Ortiz
          Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

          15. White Abarrio (10-1)

          Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
          Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

          16. Cyberknife (20-1)

          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Florent Geroux

          17. Classic Causeway (30-1)

          Trainer: Brian Lynch
          Jockey: Julien Laparoux

          18. Tawny Port (30-1)

          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

          19. Zozos (20-1)

          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Manny Franco

          20. Ethereal Road (30-1)

          Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
          Jockey: Luis Contreras

          Also eligible

          If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next ranked horse on the also eligible list will be eligible to run.

          21. Rich Strike (30-1)

          Trainer: Eric Reed
          Jockey: Sonny Leon

          22. Rattle N' Roll (30-1)

          Trainer: Ken McPeek
          Jockey: James Graham