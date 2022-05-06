Betting tips for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby kicks off Triple Crown season. The race for the elusive crown begins this Saturday at Churchill Downs with Zandon as the 3-1 morning-line favorite.

Our focus moves to pari-mutuel betting, which is different from the normal sports betting futures we are used to seeing. All odds are based on bets of a particular type, placed together in a pool with payoff odds calculated by sharing the pool (after takeout) among all winning bets. Unlike sports betting futures, the odds are fluid and not final until the race gets underway.

Among the notable betting options are:

Win: picking the winning horse

Place: picking a horse to finish first or second

Show: picking a horse to finish first, second or third

Exacta: picking the top two horses in the exact order

Trifecta: picking the top three horses in the exact order

Box: in wagers such as exactas and trifectas, covering all permutations of the picked horses

Here is a breakdown of every horse in the Kentucky Derby field with suggested plays and picks.

Note: Horses, with morning-line odds, listed in order of post position.

Chris Fallica's guide to the field

1. Mo Donegal (10-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

It has been a while since a Wood winner factored into the exacta -- when Empire Maker finished second in 2003 to be exact -- and I can't see this one ending the drought. While there is a new starting gate, post 1 is no bargain and while his late-running style will help mitigate some of the trouble, I'm not sure the Derby sets up for a total closer. Only two rail runners have even cracked the trifecta since Ferdinand won in 1986. He also needs to make up about five lengths on White Abarrio and while he did beat Zandon by a nose in the Remsen Stakes, it's pretty safe to assume the latter has improved leaps and bounds. He could sneak into third or fourth but that's about it.

2. Happy Jack (30-1)

Trainer: Doug O'Neill

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Happy Jack won his first race at 24-1 and has been nowhere to be found against Messier and Taiba. He finished in front of seven horses in three races since he broke his maiden. Need I continue? He's a total nonfactor and should be closer to 99-1 than 30-1.

Faliica's Kentucky Derby best bets $10 Win-Place-Show 10-16 ($60) $4 Win-Place-Show 9-12-13-15 ($48) $2 Exacta Box 10-16/9-10-12-13-15-16 ($40) $1 Exacta 9-10-12-13-15-16 ($30) $1 Exacta 10-16/1-3-5-6-8-14-18 ($28) $.50 Trifecta 10-16/1-3-5-6-8-9-10-12-13-15-16/1-3-5-6-8-9-10-12-13-14-15-16-18 ($110) $.50 Trifecta 3-5-6-8-9-10-12-13-15-16/10-16/1-3-5-6-8-9-10-12-13-14-15-16-18 ($110)

3. Epicenter (7-2)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Epicenter was a head defeat in the Lecomte Stakes from entering the Derby on a five-race win streak. He got away with an easy lead and wired the field at the Risen Star Stakes and then showed a different tactic from a stalking position, winning a less-than-stellar edition of the Louisiana Derby.

My instinct is to try to beat him; 7-2 odds is a ridiculously short price in this race. The inside post may force Joel Rosario's hand a bit early and make him part of a pretty decent pace up front. While he did beat Zandon in the Risen Star Stakes, he had zero challenges up front, had a better post and was at his home track. That was Zandon's first race off a 2½-month layoff. Steve Asmussen has accomplished pretty much everything in racing other than winning the Kentucky Derby. He's 0-23 with four in-the-money finishes, including second choice Curlin from post position 2 in 2007. He can certainly win, but I'm kind of on the fence with him, leaning toward the "mostly opposing" side.

4. Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

He has zero shot to even hit the board, but he will ensure a lively pace so long as he doesn't pull a Mendelssohn at the starting gate. If you use the all button for third or fourth in trifectas and superfectas, so be it, but he should be 99-1 come post time.

5. Smile Happy (20-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

I can see why some will like Smile Happy as a long shot. He had a nice win at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old over Classic Causeway and White Abarrio and has an off-the-pace running style. He has been competitive against Zandon and Epicenter, but at the same time, Zandon went by him like he was standing still in the Blue Grass Stakes and it feels like he hasn't improved from 2 to 3 as much as others. There's also the question of price. Will he even be 20-1? It sounds like Mattress Mack will bet him because he's sired by Runhappy, whom Mattress Mack owned. That should make him a big underlay if that's the case, so don't expect anything close to true odds. It's not impossible, Ken McPeek has won a Triple Crown race with a long shot before -- Sarava -- and I wouldn't fault anyone who uses him on a spread ticket and wants to be deep in the race. It's just going to take a perfectly timed ride from Corey Lanerie or a couple of main contenders to not fire and some racing luck.

6. Messier (8-1)

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez