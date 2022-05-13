        <
        >

          2022 NFL Schedule -- Full list of opening betting odds for Week 1 games

          AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
          8:00 PM ET
          • ESPN Sports Betting

          The 2022 NFL schedule has finally arrived and Caesars Sportsbook has released the latest point totals and spread for all of the Week 1 games. Bettors will have plenty of time to make calls on which games from the Week 1 slate are the most intriguing.

          The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to SoFi Stadium to kick the season off on Sept. 8. And new Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

          Check out the latest NFL odds below.

          All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

          Week 1 Lines

          Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

          Line: Rams (-1)
          Money line: Rams (-120), Bills (+100)
          Over/Under: 52.5 points

          San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

          Line: 49ers (-6)
          Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)
          Over/Under: 43 points

          New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

          Line: Dolphins (-3)
          Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)
          Over/Under: 44.5 points

          New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

          Line: Saints (-3)
          Money line: Saints (-170), Falcons (+145)
          Over/Under: 42.5 points

          Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

          Line: Ravens (-4)
          Money line: Ravens (-190), Jets (+160)
          Over/Under: 45.5 points

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

          Line: Bengals (-6)
          Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)
          Over/Under: 44 points

          Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

          Line: Browns (-4.5)
          Money line: Browns (-200), Panthers (+170)
          Over/Under: 43.5 points

          Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

          Line: Eagles (-3.5)
          Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)
          Over/Under: 47 points

          Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

          Line: Colts (-7.5)
          Money line: Colts (-380), Texans (+300)
          Over/Under: 45 points

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Fedex Field, Landover, Md.

          Line: Commanders (-4.5)
          Money line: Commanders (-210), Jaguars (-175)
          Over/Under: 58.5 points

          Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

          Line: Chiefs (-3)
          Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)
          Over/Under: 55 points

          Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

          Line: Packers (-1.5)
          Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)
          Over/Under: 48.0 points

          Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.

          Line: Chargers (-4)
          Money line: Chargers (-190), Raiders (+160)
          Over/Under: 51.5 points

          New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

          Line: Titans (-6.5)
          Money line: Titans (-300), Giants (+240)
          Over/Under: 44 points

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 8:30 p.m ET, At&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

          Line: Buccaneers (-2.5)
          Money line: Buccaneers (-135), Cowboys (+115)
          Over/Under: 52 points

          Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
          Monday, 7:30 p.m ET, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.

          Line: Broncos (-3.5)
          Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)
          Over/Under: 41.5 points