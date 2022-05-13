2022 NFL Schedule -- Full list of opening betting odds for Week 1 games

The 2022 NFL schedule has finally arrived and Caesars Sportsbook has released the latest point totals and spread for all of the Week 1 games. Bettors will have plenty of time to make calls on which games from the Week 1 slate are the most intriguing.
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to SoFi Stadium to kick the season off on Sept. 8. And new Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Check out the latest NFL odds below.
All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Week 1 Lines
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Line: Rams (-1)
Money line: Rams (-120), Bills (+100)
Over/Under: 52.5 points
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.
Line: 49ers (-6)
Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)
Over/Under: 43 points
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Line: Dolphins (-3)
Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)
Over/Under: 44.5 points
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Line: Saints (-3)
Money line: Saints (-170), Falcons (+145)
Over/Under: 42.5 points
Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Line: Ravens (-4)
Money line: Ravens (-190), Jets (+160)
Over/Under: 45.5 points
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Line: Bengals (-6)
Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)
Over/Under: 44 points
Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Line: Browns (-4.5)
Money line: Browns (-200), Panthers (+170)
Over/Under: 43.5 points
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
Line: Eagles (-3.5)
Money line: Eagles (-200), Lions (+170)
Over/Under: 47 points
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Line: Colts (-7.5)
Money line: Colts (-380), Texans (+300)
Over/Under: 45 points
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Fedex Field, Landover, Md.
Line: Commanders (-4.5)
Money line: Commanders (-210), Jaguars (-175)
Over/Under: 58.5 points
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Line: Chiefs (-3)
Money line: Chiefs (-160), Cardinals (+140)
Over/Under: 55 points
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.
Line: Packers (-1.5)
Money line: Packers (-125), Vikings (+105)
Over/Under: 48.0 points
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nev.
Line: Chargers (-4)
Money line: Chargers (-190), Raiders (+160)
Over/Under: 51.5 points
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 4:25 p.m ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.
Line: Titans (-6.5)
Money line: Titans (-300), Giants (+240)
Over/Under: 44 points
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 8:30 p.m ET, At&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Line: Buccaneers (-2.5)
Money line: Buccaneers (-135), Cowboys (+115)
Over/Under: 52 points
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, 7:30 p.m ET, CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.
Line: Broncos (-3.5)
Money line: Broncos (-180), Seahawks (+155)
Over/Under: 41.5 points