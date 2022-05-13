2022 NFL Schedule -- Full list of opening betting odds for Week 1 games

The 2022 NFL schedule has finally arrived and Caesars Sportsbook has released the latest point totals and spread for all of the Week 1 games. Bettors will have plenty of time to make calls on which games from the Week 1 slate are the most intriguing.

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to SoFi Stadium to kick the season off on Sept. 8. And new Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Check out the latest NFL odds below.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Week 1 Lines

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Line: Rams (-1)

Money line: Rams (-120), Bills (+100)

Over/Under: 52.5 points

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

Line: 49ers (-6)

Money line: 49ers (-270), Bears (+220)

Over/Under: 43 points

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Line: Dolphins (-3)

Money line: Dolphins (-150), Patriots (+130)

Over/Under: 44.5 points

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Line: Saints (-3)

Money line: Saints (-170), Falcons (+145)

Over/Under: 42.5 points

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Line: Ravens (-4)

Money line: Ravens (-190), Jets (+160)

Over/Under: 45.5 points

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1:05 p.m ET, Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Line: Bengals (-6)

Money line: Bengals (-270), Steelers (+220)

Over/Under: 44 points