NHL betting nuggets for Round 2 of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs

Favorites had the slight edge in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Six of the eight series favorites won, and favorites overall were +0.85 units. It continued a profitable season for favorites, which were +35.9 units during the regular season.

The second round of the playoffs has been full of upsets in recent seasons. In the last five postseasons, favorites and underdogs have split the 20 series equally, 10-10. In individual games, favorites have been +21.6 units in this round in that span.

Overs have also been successful so far, going 31-18-2. The Rangers-Penguins series went over the total in every game, becoming the first seven-game series in NHL history to feature at least seven goals in every game.

We have also seen puck lines become more profitable, as 75% of games were decided by at least two goals, compared to 49% in the last two postseasons.

Odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Historical series odds from SportsOddsHistory.com.

This is the largest series line in the second round since 2010 when the Pittsburgh Penguins (-430) faced the Montreal Canadiens (+335). Montreal upset Pittsburgh in seven games.

Since 2010, series underdogs of at least +300 are 4-4 in playoff series (+10.55 units). In the last 20 postseasons, they are 9-16 (+18.65 units).

When these teams met in the 1st round last season, the Avalanche (-500) swept the Blues (+400).

All three meetings in the regular season went over the total.

Overs are 21-8-1 when the Blues are underdogs this season. The Blues are 15-12-3 as underdogs this season (+4.05 units).

The Avalanche are 34-5-4 at home this season (+10.25 units). They are the 2nd-most profitable team in the NHL at home.

Game 1 will be the first time Edmonton has been an underdog in a playoff game since 2017. In the last three seasons, the Oilers had been favored in all 15 playoff games, going 5-10 (-10.85 units).

The Oilers have not been series underdogs this large since the 2006 Western Conference Semifinals (+170 vs Sharks; won in 6).

Edmonton is 28-11 as a home favorite this season (+8.5 units).

The Flames were -12.2 units at home compared to +7.9 units on the road in the regular season. In the first round, they were 3-1 at home (+0.6 units) and 1-2 on the road (-2.2 units).

The home team won all four meetings in the regular season.

This is the first time the Lightning have been plus-money to win a series since the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals (+175 vs Penguins, lost in 7). The Lightning had been favored in 12 straight series before beating the Maple Leafs as -105 underdogs in the 1st round.

The Lightning are 5-1 in postseason series starting on the road under Jon Cooper.

The Lightning have not been greater than +140 underdogs in any game this season, and they have not been greater than +145 underdogs in any game in the last five seasons.

The Lightning are 30-14-3 (+16.97 units) as an underdog in the last five seasons, and they are 11-3 as a playoff underdog in that span (+9.3 units). This season, Tampa is 6-6-2 as an underdog (-1.5 units) including 2-2 in the playoffs (+0.3 units).

The Panthers are +27.3 units with Sergei Bobrovsky in net, the best mark in the NHL and the best mark by any goalie in a single season in the last five seasons.

The Panthers are +16.3 units at home (36-8-0), the most profitable team in the NHL at home.